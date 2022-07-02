Chamber hires new director of membership services

Buy Now Nigel Brown, former college recruiter at Troy University, is the new director of membership services for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce has a new director of membership services.

Nigel Brown started his new position on June 21.

As director of membership, his duties include providing membership customer service, leading the Chamber Ambassador Program and the Small Business Committee in charge of selecting the Small Business of the Month Awards.

He will represent the chamber at membership events, community meetings and functions.

Brown has an extensive background in higher education, workforce development and business.

He is excited about his new role and the challenges ahead.

“Glynn County has a large amount of projected growth, and I’m excited about exploring ways we can help the community grow and prosper,” he said.

Kimberly Burgess, the chamber’s director of communications and marketing, said Brown was very involved with the chamber in his former job as a college recruiter at Troy University. He also has a background in workforce development.

Brown replaces McKenzie Padgett, who accepted a position with the Golden Isles Development Authority as its director of business development.