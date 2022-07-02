ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

Stillwater’s Gianna Locci wins Player of the Year

By Jared Phillips
 3 days ago

Stillwater, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — For the second year in a row, the Capital Region boasts a Gatorade New York Player of the Year.

Last year Carlie Rzeszotarski of Burnt Hills volleyball fame took it home. This year Stillwater’s Gianna Locci earned the honor for her stellar senior season in track and field.

Locci broke the New York state long jump record with a 21 foot, 1.5 inch jump at Outdoor Nationals this spring to earn silver. She also won long jump at the Federation Cup, and came away with gold in the long jump, 200 meter dash, and 4 by 100 in the Division 2 state championships. The award also recognizes her excellence in the classroom, as Locci is an “A” student.

“I came off an injury so it postponed my entire season but I was really determined to make something special out of it because it was my senior year,” Locci said.

“It really did bring the community together and I feel like it means a lot for girls in sports too,” Locci said. “For me personally to hit the 21 foot, 1.5 inch that I got I feel like that personal record had a lot to do, maybe a little bit with the Gatorade thing too. So I feel like it all came together.”

Gianna is headed to Duke this fall and will participate in jumps and sprints for the Blue Devils.

