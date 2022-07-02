ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans shocked and delighted after Rihanna spotted in south London barber shop

Fans in south London were shocked and delighted after Rihanna was spotted alongside partner ASAP Rocky in a local barber shop on Friday night.

The Hollywood power couple made an unexpected appearance at the shop in Anerley Hill, Crystal Palace, before being mobbed by fans.

Videos circulated on social media show hundreds of screaming fans outside the shop as the singer dressed in sunglasses and a dark top filmed the reaction from within.

Other videos showed the rapper getting a haircut while the Umbrella singer watched in the background.

One bystander said the pair had been driving up Anerley Hill when the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, stopped the car to enter the shop where music was playing.

“Everyone saw ASAP come out first and then probably like 30 seconds later he went back to the car to bring out Rihanna,” he told the PA news agency.

“Then everyone noticed and it went hectic.”

It comes after the rapper headlined the Friday slot at the Wireless festival which is taking place in Crystal Palace park from July 1 to July 3.

His performance marks his return to English soil for the first time in six years.

The couple welcomed their first child together in May.

The public appearance in south London is reportedly the singer’s first since giving birth.

