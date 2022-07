Spoilers follow for the Stranger Things 4 finale. Each season of Stranger Things has been a richly detailed exercise in '80s nostalgia, and Season 4 was no different, with a now-famous use of the Kate Bush song 'Running Up That Hill' going viral, not to mention much darker allusions to the Satanic Panic of the time. Some of the other pop culture references and period details, however, are a little less obvious.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO