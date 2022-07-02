ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vagneur: Aspen’s other power of four

Aspen Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was close,” as they say, but if you’ve become a little jaded about the Aspen Idea, touted in front of us at almost every opportunity as though it’s the end-all tribute to deep thinkers over at the Institute, maybe we should ponder again. Walter Paepcke himself might be a little...

Vail Daily

Vail America Days parade returns to smaller crowds in 2022

VAIL — You know the Vail America Days parade is back in force when the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team starts sounding off. The parade returned to Vail on Monday for the first time since 2019, bringing much smaller crowds than it used to. Three years ago, 1,197 cars lined the Frontage Roads after spilling out of the parking structures. On Monday, the car count was barely a quarter of those 2019 numbers at 345.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

July 4 parade, community village draw big crowds to Aspen

Downtown Aspen buzzed on Monday as smiling crowds gathered for the Fourth of July parade and a whole day of festivities. After two years of pandemic-caused disruption, the old-fashioned parade along the traditional route through downtown Aspen stole the show. Led by Grand Marshal Joe Zanin, the parade featured dozens of local organizations, businesses and nonprofits. Some parade participants threw candy to the crowds or turned on their lights and sirens, while others sprayed observers with hoses and water guns. Six groups won prizes in the parade categories, which were judged by the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Lead with Love: What a wonderful world

What a wonderful world it is. Caterpillars turn into butterflies and water falling from the sky can turn light into rainbows. Double rainbows even! Frogs and birds and whales sing while frolicking in marshes, trees and oceans. Rivers carve through rocks with their patience and sometimes pounding force to deliver nutrients into the sea. Fish swim in schools and I imagine they must love learning and starfish open their hearts on rocks. Dolphins ride waves and sometimes smile at surfers.
ASPEN, CO
coloradosprings.com

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival returns for its 36th season

The Crested Butte Wildflower Festival kicks off Friday and runs to July 17. Now entering its 36th year, the festival features 152 events facilitated by 41 instructors, tour guides and volunteers — it’s a pretty big deal. The festival is dedicated to the conservation and appreciation of the...
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Aspen Times

Elizabeth Milias: Fodder for the ‘told ya so’ file

This won’t end well. City Council’s well-intended but counter-productive decisions will have dramatic consequences, none of them good. In fact, Aspen’s favorite visitor, the law of unintended consequences, just put down permanent roots in town. The recent emergency moratorium-related ordinances governing short-term rentals (STR), residential development and subsidized housing mitigation fees are going to spectacularly backfire and make far worse the very conditions they are intended to fix.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Eagle’s Kim Dobson, longtime an elite runner, has made uphill her specialty

VAIL — Kim Dobson’s resume — atop numerous accolades are her seven wins at both the Pikes Peak Ascent (where she also holds the course record) and Mt. Washington, arguably the two most prestigious uphill races in the country — would justify the assumption that the 38-year-old Eagle resident comes from a rich running lineage, went to a top-notch NCAA school, and eats, breathes and sleeps running.
EAGLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Vail Daily

Suspicious thefts at two Riverwalk businesses in Edwards

On Saturday morning, two businesses at the Riverwalk in Edwards reported suspicious thefts overnight to deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and business owners at The Riverwalk Theater and Henry’s Chinese Cafe estimate that the thefts occurred overnight after both businesses had closed for the evening between 9 p.m. and 11 a.m.
EDWARDS, CO

