Westmoreland County, PA

Sweeney’s Steakhouse ordered to close

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver Township was deemed a public nuisance Friday...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Fireworks, Vogues for the 4th of July

Fill up on Italian sausage and lemonade, cut a rug and watch fireworks — it’s summer in Western Pennsylvania. Hundreds gathered to watch The Vogues perform Monday at the Lions Club Bandshell in Renziehausen Park. The Fourth of July concert was followed by a grand fireworks display. To...
CELEBRATIONS
monvalleyindependent.com

Anna Louise Nelson Jester – North Charleroi

Anna Louise Nelson Jester, 77, of North Charleroi, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Manhattan, Kan., daughter of the late Paul W. and Helen Anton Nelson Sr. Anna Louise was a 1962 graduate of Monongahela High School, then attended California State College, where she received her teaching degree. For many years, she was a speech and hearing clinician for Fayette County, then the Intermediate Unit 1. She also was the activities director at the Third Street playground in Monongahela. Anna Louise was very devoted to her job and students. She kept in touch with her students for many years after. Anna Louise was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church in Washington, Pa. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and doing crafts. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was the life of every party and brought joy to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Anna Louise was married to the love of her life, Barry C. Jester, on Feb. 4, 1967. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad Anton (Trisha) Jester of Clintonville and Brian Jester of North Charleroi; grandsons, Kyle Jester of Brooklyn, N.Y., Colby Jester of Clintonville and Logan Jester of McKeesport; sisters, Susan (Jim) Maple of Harrison City and Nancy (Bob) Simpson of Washington; and a brother, Paul (Sandy) Nelson of Finleyville. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Louie.” Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at noon Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 300 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15218. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
wtae.com

Brentwood's Fourth of July celebration back in full force

Thousands of people lined Brownsville Road in Brentwood on Monday for the borough's July 4 parade. Many came out early to put out their chairs to save a spot. Last year, Brentwood held a drive-through parade. It was canceled altogether in 2020. The day began with the Firecracker 5K, followed...
BRENTWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Little Redstone church to mark 225th anniversary

Established as a congregation about a month after George Washington left the presidency, Little Redstone Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 225th anniversary July 16. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Rose Style Shoppe celebrates its 90th anniversary

In June 1932, Rose Rubinoff Buchman opened a shop at the corner of Ligonier and Depot streets to sell bridal dresses and formal clothing to the women of Latrobe. Nine decades and countless changes later, Rose Style Shoppe is still bustling with business. Ronda Goetz, third-generation owner and Rubinoff Buchman’s...
LATROBE, PA
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Something for everyone at well-attended Zelie parade

ZELIENOPLE — When it comes to celebrating the birth of our country, a small town can feel like a big city. There's no telling exactly how many people took to the streets of Zelienople on Monday, with lawn chairs in some places two rows deep for the borough’s annual Fourth of July parade.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Elks picnic, other events in Oakmont-Plum area for week of July 4, 2022

Oakmont Elks Lodge No. 1668 will host a summer picnic and open house from 1-5 p.m. July 10 at 106 Washington Ave. There will be food, fun, games and prizes. Call 412-828-1668 or email oakmontelks@gmail.com for more information. Family fun night scheduled. A free family fun night is scheduled from...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Braeburn Alloy Steel sold; United Steelworkers charges unfair labor practices

G.O. Carlson Inc. of Oil City has bought Braeburn Alloy Steel in Lower Burrell. Commonly referred to as Braeburn Steel, Braeburn processes metal alloys, including titanium, refractory metals, high-end nickel alloys, steel alloys, stainless steel, tool steel and carbon steel. It’s 125 years old and employs about 41 workers.
OIL CITY, PA

