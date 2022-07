PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning with lows in the 80s and a few light showers to start our Tuesday. Just enough rain where it will get your car ready for a car wash this afternoon. We will see another day with below-average temperatures, today’s high will be around 104. Our average high this time of year is 107. If we see any more rain, it will be in the mountains and around Eastern Arizona.

