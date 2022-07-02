ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Malena Rocafort Carciani, Marathon

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I’ve been playing tennis since I was 6, so a long time. Pretty much tennis is the sport I want to play. Volleyball I started when I was a sophomore, and weightlifting was the same thing.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yes, I played basketball, track and softball.

Q: What was it about tennis that drew your attention?

A: I’m from Italy and we didn’t have as many sports as in America, we didn’t have volleyball or softball, so tennis I played a lot. My uncle and aunt both played tennis, so I gave it a try and I was actually pretty good at it.

Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting and volleyball high school?

A: Because when I moved here as a sophomore, my weightlifting coach was also my English teacher, so I decided to give it a try, and it was fun. Volleyball I always liked watching as a kid but I never got to try it, so when got a chance to try it, I did.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: For volleyball, not that much, weightlifting I do a lot with my mom and brother and then also at school for practice, and tennis is pretty much every day.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: Not really, I used to, but not anymore with three sports. But I have fun.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: I try to play in the summer and offseason, but it’s not always seven days a week. That can be hard to find someone to be out there with, and training by yourself is hard.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: I would say academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yeah, a little bit.

Q: If the sports you play, which is most important?

A: Tennis, because I know more about it than weightlifting and volleyball. Last year I tried to play softball and didn’t play tennis at all, but it’s not my sport like tennis.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I can speak three languages, English, Spanish and Italian.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Knowing how to deal with everybody and how to be nice and supportive to them.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I would like to keep playing tennis and get a college scholarship. So I have to focus on tennis and studies.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To have a future in tennis as a player or a coach.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: In my junior year when our girls team beat Key West, and it was the last match against them this season.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My coach for tennis in Italy really gave me a lot of confidence and really is the reason I still play.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Keep your head up and achieve your dreams.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To try hard, don’t even not give your best.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I just want to try my best, so I can’t say I didn’t do that or I didn’t give it my all. I’ll know what I have accomplished.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I really want to go to San Diego. I don’t know why, just the more I hear about it, I really like it and I want to go visit.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Me and my brother used to dance salsa, that’s pretty much what my family does and I find it to be a hobby.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: When you have those bad days and you don’t feel like playing, it can turn into a bad game and that’s something I have to get past.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Since I know I’m going to be playing tennis the other hours, I’d focus on my studies and myself too.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Studying for being a coach.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a tennis in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes, I would.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I need to be more patient because I feel I get angry when I do something wrong. I also feel like whenever I have bad games, I don’t want to play again, but I know I have to get back to it.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: That it’s a small town.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: In Italy, it’s called Carbonara, from my stepdad.

Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be involved in tennis, either playing or coaching, as long as possible. What interests you in making that a career path?

A: I feel like I would enjoy coaching, not the yelling part, but the rest would be fun.

