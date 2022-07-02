U.S. 1 Radio

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, neither Morning Magazine nor Evening Edition will broadcast on Monday.

On Tuesday, Marty Jenkins, president of the Florida Keys NAVY League, talks with News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas about the organization’s events during the holiday and upcoming items.

Also on Tuesday’s Morning Magazine,

• Sarah Fangman, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent

• Andrea Leal, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Executive Director

• Capt. Beth Rigoli, Commanding Officer, NAS Key West

• Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, The College of The Florida Keys President and CEO

• Alicia Betancourt, Monroe County Extension Service

On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Monroe County Mayor David Rice