Autism school offers transportation

The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier has announced the center will be providing transportation next school year from Homestead, Key Largo and Marathon to the group’s center.

The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism is the first Keys school catering to children on autism spectrum, according to Stephanie Ferrer, assistant director of the school.

The new center had its grand opening last year and started accepting students in 2021-22 school year.

For information, visit https://cbc4autism.org/ or by calling the center at 305-741-7675.