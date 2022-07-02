Group cites study in need for Marathon sewer upgrade

A Florida Keys environmental group is citing recent water sampling in two nearshore areas off Marathon as more reason for the City of Marathon to upgrade its citywide sewage system.

In January, the group, Friends of the Lower Keys, announced it was suing the City of Marathon, claiming it is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage in shallow wells, instead of using deep wells that are used in other areas of the Keys. The group filed a lawsuit in federal court requesting the Middle Keys city use deep injection wells immediately.

The City of Marathon is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging pollutants from shallow sewage wells to the waters of the Florida Keys without a National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System ( “NPDES”) permit, according to the FOLKS lawsuit.

Scientists and local environmentalists have found two locations in the Marathon coastal mangroves where significant volumes of sewage plant discharge from Marathon’s on-shore shallow wells appear to be migrating up into coastal waters close to shore and causing damage to the environment, including marine animals and plants, according to a press release FOLKS issued recently.

Sucralose, an artificial sweetener, travels through the human body and is present in human waste. The sweetener is used by scientists as an indicator of the presence of sewage plant discharge into the marine environment, according to FOLKS. High sucralose concentrations indicate a harmful “human impact” to the marine environment from the wastewater, the group stated.

On March 1, Brian Lapointe, a research professor at Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, obtained water samples showing extremely high concentrations of sucralose near the Area 3 sewage plant near Boot Key in Marathon, according to FOLKS.

“There is a serious concern that partially-treated wastewater from shallow injection wells at a nearby wastewater treatment facility are likely the source of these unusually high concentrations of sucralose. The extremely high concentrations of sucralose make it unlikely that this sucralose is coming from smaller scaled human wastewater inputs such as the few remaining septic tanks or cesspits in the vicinity,” Lapointe stated in his “Marathon Wastewater” study published on the website of the non-profit organization Coast, which can be found online at http://coastecology.org/science/wastewater.html#science-nav-bar.

“There is clearly a greater degree of imbalance in the flora located along this inner transect when compared to similar areas in nearshore waters of the Florida Keys not so heavily impacted by human wastewater,” he stated.

Lapointe has written many scientific papers about the harm caused by human sewage discharges which reach marine waters, including damage to seagrass meadows and coral reefs which are nurseries for local fisheries and extremely economically significant to the Florida Keys.

Recent studies by Jennifer Rehage, a professor at the Coastal Research Fisheries Lab at Florida International University, have found pharmaceutical contamination from sewage plant discharges in shrimp, crabs and small preyfish, which are eaten by almost all fish and marine mammals in South Florida. Contamination of higher trophic level bonefish has also been documented, according to FOLKS.

In 2019, Lower Keys fisherman Don DeMaria noticed what appeared to be sewage upwelling on the northern side of Marathon, about 1,500 feet from the City’s Area 4 wastewater treatment plant near Crane Point and two shallow wells. He returned and took photos and sucralose samples which again documented harmful “human impact” on the marine environment, the FOLKS press release stated.

“The spot smelled like sewage, was visibly grey water, and had a different temperature compared to water immediately surrounding it. You could tell there was an upwelling,” DeMaria said. “I also got a bad eye infection about two days after diving there to get samples, which I won’t be doing again.”

FOLKS provided information concerning the Area 4 sewage plant upwelling and high sucralose concentrations to the City of Marathon and to the Department of Environmental Protection in 2019. The data concerning the Area 3 Boot Key Harbor sewage plant upwelling was provided in May 2022, the group stated.

The study comes as the City of Marathon is seeking a permit from DEP to significantly expand the amount of sewage plant discharge using these same Area 3 shallow sewage wells. DEP, in reviewing whether to grant that expansion permit, has asked Marathon to prove that its shallow wells do not allow sewage discharge to rise to the surface waters, according to FOLKS.

“I don’t see how Marathon can prove that. The evidence we’ve given them proves it’s coming to the surface right at the mangroves,” added DeMaria.

Marathon’s shallow sewage wells allow pollution to come right back up to the surface, said Caron Balkany, an attorney for FOLKS. Key West, Cudjoe Regional, Islamorada, and Key Largo all use deep wells.

However, there are shallow wells used for sewage on Stock Island, Bay Point, Big Coppitt, Long Key, Ocean Reef and Duck Key.

On Jan. 11, FOLKS filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District, alleging that the City of Marathon is violating the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act. The case is scheduled for trial in federal court in Key West in April 2023.

Marathon City Manager George Garrett declined to comment on the recent study and its findings. The City of Marathon did issue a news release after the lawsuit was filed.

“The plaintiff challenges the city’s longstanding practice of disposing our citizens’ highly treated wastewater into injection wells pursuant to federally enforceable permits issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. We disagree with the plaintiff’s assertions,” Garrett stated in the release. “Our septic-to-sewer program and advanced wastewater treatment systems are the gold standard in Florida, and our track record of environmental compliance and green infrastructure investments speak for themselves.”

The City of Marathon’s wastewater and stormwater treatment system has won multiple awards. The city was the first to complete its wastewater treatment system by the state-mandated deadline in 2010, the only Florida Keys jurisdiction to do so. In 2008, it received the prestigious Pisces award from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for its holistic approach to the treatment system design. And, in 2013, it was named Project of the Year Award in the “Environment” category by the American Public Works Association for projects over $75 million, Marathon city officials stated in the press release.

The city is carefully analyzing the new lawsuit and prepared to defend itself in court as necessary, Marathon City Attorney Steve Williams said in the news release.

“Our core responsibility is to protect the public health and the environment and to do so in a cost-effective manner for our community,” Williams said. “Given the potential ramifications of the plaintiff’s requested relief to our utility ratepayers, we are taking it very seriously.”

tohara@keysnews.com