Monroe County, FL

Local attractions free for residents on Sunday

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

The weather is fine, and the number of tourists in town is on the decline, so what are residents to do? Hit the local attractions.

There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, July 3.

A valid Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.

For information, visit http://kwahs.org.

Also Sunday, Historic Tours of America offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley, as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House.

For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com

Click10.com

Woman survives shark bite in Florida Keys, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the lower Florida Keys, according to Monroe County’s fire rescue division. Emergency crews were called to Summerland Key on Wednesday after a woman jumped off a...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man airlifted to Miami hospital after bitten by shark in Keys

MIAMI - A man required air rescue Wednesday afternoon after Monroe County Fire Rescue said he was bitten by a shark off Summerland Key. Authorities said the man jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large leg laceration. He was immediately treated by those on the boat, who applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding.  Based on the type of injury the Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark. 
MIAMI, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
