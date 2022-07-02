Local attractions free for residents on Sunday

The weather is fine, and the number of tourists in town is on the decline, so what are residents to do? Hit the local attractions.

There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, July 3.

A valid Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.

For information, visit http://kwahs.org.

Also Sunday, Historic Tours of America offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley, as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House.

For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com