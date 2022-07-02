ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark bites swimmer on Summerland Key

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to a shark bite patient on Wednesday afternoon on Summerland Key, Monroe County government officials said Friday.

The victim jumped off a boat and surfaced with a leg injury. There was a large laceration on the patient’s leg. Those aboard the boat applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent more bleeding, according to Monroe County spokesman Kristen Livengood.

Monroe County Fire Rescue was staged at a Summerland Key restaurant with water access and transported the patient to the Summerland Key airport to be transferred via Trauma Star to Miami for additional care, according to Livengood.

In flight, the patient received a blood transfusion. The blood transfusion onboard strongly contributed to the patient’s status upon arrival in Miami, according to Trauma Star staff. Trauma Star is the only air ambulance service in Monroe County. In May 2019, Trauma Star helicopters implemented the ability to provide whole blood transfusions onboard, helping in critical moments.

The Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark based on the laceration, according to Livengood.

This is the second shark bite case in recent months.

A 56-year-old man suffered an 8-inch laceration from a shark bite while hanging out at the popular raft-up spot off Windley Key in Islamorada on Easter Sunday. The shark clamped down on the bather during the afternoon.

In August 2021, a teenager was flown by helicopter to a Miami hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a shark. The teenager was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo and flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami by a Miami-Dade rescue helicopter, according to authorities. The child was bitten in the “lower extremities” and his family put him on a boat carrying seven people, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.

“Nobody saw anything,” said former FWC spokesman Bobby Dube, who called the reported shark bite “inconclusive.”

In September 2020, a 30-year-old Georgia man, Andrew Charles Eddy, was taken by air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after he was bitten in the shoulder by a shark at Sombrero Key Light.

The injury to Eddy’s shoulder was described as severe, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said at that time.

The International Shark Attack File (ISAF), through the Florida Museum of Natural History, had been investigating that attack, ISAF Program Manager Tyler Bowling said.

Bowling called that attack the “most severe” he and his colleagues “have seen in a long time.” Bowling speculated that it could have been perpetrated by a bull shark, given the information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

He speculated the shark may have been underneath the boat and was “spooked” by Eddy jumping into the water.

The Key West Citizen

