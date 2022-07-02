Lighthouse auction ends, but deals not done

Bidding has closed on the three historic iron-work lighthouses up for grabs in the Florida Keys after a special public auction put on by the General Services Administration closed in May.

The GSA, an independent agency of the United States government, was established in 1949 to help manage federally owned properties, among other responsibilities. The 19th century offshore lighthouses built along some of the Keys’ most dangerous reefs are no longer needed given technological advances in navigation.

Before the closing of the three remaining bids, Alligator Reef Light off Islamorada was approved for a no-cost transfer because the applicant was a nonprofit organization. Friends of the Pool, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that hosts the annual Swim to Alligator Reef Lighthouse event, secured Alligator Reef Light from the GSA under the National Historic Preservation Act in September 2021.

In the case of the three lighthouses that remained up for grabs until mid-May, no nonprofit applicants were approved, so the properties were offered for public auction.

American Shoal Light closed on May 23, with the winning bidder placing an $860,000 wager for the property off Sugarloaf Key, edging out 10 competitors.

American Shoal commanded the highest overall price of the three available reef light structures, followed by Sombrero Key Light off Marathon, which garnered a $575,000 bid, and Carysfort Light off Key Largo, which received a $415,000 bid.

Bids closed at Carysfort on May 16 and Sombrero Key on May 17. Nine bidders threw their hats in the ring for Sombrero Key, with six jockeying for the Carysfort structure.

The sales of Sombrero Key, American Shoal and Carysfort have a different transfer process than that of a no-cost transfer, and while bids have been closed, bidders aren’t finished yet, as they initially had to put down a 10% deposit within three days following their winning wager. They must also pay for the structures within a 45-day period after the final bid is announced. Otherwise, it is possible they could lose the waterfront real estate of their dreams.

According to the GSA website, a $5,000 deposit was placed on each of the winning bids.

“The first three days that they bid is over, you must have 10% down. So, depending on how much you bid, the deposit may or may not cover it. In this case, I don’t think the deposits would cover it,” said Eric S. Martin, president of the Florida Keys Reef Lights Foundation and board member of the Florida Lighthouse Association.

Regardless, the winning bidders must then come up with the remainder of the funds.

Carysfort’s winning bidder will have until June 30 to complete the purchase, and the Sombrero Key top bidder will have until July 1 to do the same. Meanwhile, the nearly million-dollar purchase for American Shoal will have a little bit more time remaining on the clock, with the last call slated for July 7.

If a winning bidder doesn’t close on the final offer in time, the runner-up then has a chance to cover his bid. It’s a scenario that has unfolded before.

“The guy who ended up owning Sand Key was the second-highest bidder. The first-highest bidder was five days from closing, and then they decided to say goodbye to the lighthouse after all,” Martin said.

If the second bidder also fails to close, then the General Services Administration must decide whether to put the lighthouse up for auction again.

Martin doesn’t expect that to happen.

“I’m sure that somebody will close on all three of those,” he said.

