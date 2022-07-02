Rebounding panthers consuming more deer, study finds

A rebounding Florida panther population means more white-tailed deer are on their menu, so much so that the endangered big cat has outpaced humans as the top deer hunter in federal lands north of Everglades National Park, according to a newly published study.

Biologists with the University of Georgia collected known-fate survival data on 241 GPS-collared adult white-tailed deer from 2015 to 2018 in the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and the Big Cypress National Preserve.

More than half, or 134, deer died during the three-year study and mostly by the jaws of the panther. Of the 241 deer, 96 were killed by panthers. Seven were killed by bobcats, four by infectious diseases, four by other predations, two by a bear, one by hunting, one by a gator and 14 were unknown. There were 105 remaining deer.

The number of deer being consumed by panthers has increased as the panther population has grown.

“The focus of the study was on understanding the effects of changes in hydrology, hunting and predation on the deer population. The main finding was that panther predation increased greatly since the 1990s, whereas mortality from bobcat predation and hunter harvest decreased,” said Richard Chandler, associate professor in the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.

“Similar studies had been conducted on deer in the 1990s in the Everglades National Park and in areas of Big Cypress National Preserve farther south than where we worked. Trends in the deer population vary by location. Some areas have seen relative stability, and other areas have seen population declines.”

Six graduate students worked on the project in addition to numerous field technicians. What they found was that panthers now pose the greatest risk to deer in the study area.

These findings are consistent with the state’s research.

A panther research program was initiated by state and federal wildlife agencies in 1981. Since then, biologists have tracked Florida panthers using VHF and GPS radio collars. In the early ‘90s, not only were there very few panthers left in the state, but they were in bad shape.

A population viability analysis done by a team of geneticists and conservation biologists concluded the Florida panther would become extinct in 24-63 years due to its small population size, isolation and associated genetic health problems resulting from inbreeding.

Eight West Texas pumas, which are the closest cousins of the Florida panther, were brought in to rescue the species as part of a genetic restoration program in 1995 and it worked. The current population estimate is between 120 and 230 adults.

“The study’s findings are true. The panther population has been increasing since 1995. It’s definitely improved from being 20 to 30 in 1992 to what we estimate now between 120 and 130 adults,” said Dave Onorato, panther biologist and associate research scientist for the Florida Panther Project.

The Florida panther is the only population of pumas in the eastern United States. The panther’s survival is precarious. Only one out of three kittens survives its first year, according to Onorato.

“I’ve collared one litter this year in March. There were three and they looked healthy. Subsequently, one passed,” he said. “There is about a 32% survival rate.”

The most common cause of death are vehicle strikes. There have been 15 so far this year versus 21 in 2021.

A strange disorder has been affecting the population as well.

Feline leukomyelopathy, or FLM, has been suspected in the death of 58 panthers and bobcats since first being detected in 2017. These cases are suspected since the cats have been caught on trail cameras stumbling with hind leg weakness. The only way to confirm FLM is by performing a necropsy, or animal autopsy.

Cat biologists have 14 confirmed cases of the disease in 10 bobcats and four panthers. In 2020, the last time the Florida Keys Free Press spoke with Onorato, there were two panthers and six bobcats confirmed with FLM.

Despite the disabling disease, the panther conservation program is successful.

“Recently, the first female panther was spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River. There are more panthers up there and they are breeding north of the river for the first time in more than 40 years,” Onorato said.

“The panther’s survival rate would be a lot higher if it could live entirely on a big parcel of public land and never have to cross a paved road, but with more than 21 million people living in the state, that’s highly unlikely. That’s why conservation efforts and the Florida Forever Program are so important.”

The sales of panther license plates helps pay for the research and management the state performs in protecting this native species.

