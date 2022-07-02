ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-place skateboarder opposes trans competitors: ‘Unfair’

By Selim Algar
New York Post
 3 days ago

Competitive skateboarder Taylor Silverman said in a new interview that the 29-year-old transgender competitor who won a recent tournament against girls as young as 10 should not be allowed in the women’s division.

Ricci Tres, a transgender woman, captured The Boardr Open after vanquishing second-place finisher Shiloh Catori, 13, of Florida, last weekend.

Silverman told Fox News on Friday that most female skateboarders are privately angry over Tres’ participation in the event, but are afraid to voice their objections for fear of backlash.

“There’s a male in the women’s division, and that’s what’s unfair here,” Silverman told the news outlet.

Tres appeared unbothered by the scrutiny of her victory, telling the Daily Mail this week that she didn’t hesitate to apply competitive pressure to her younger rivals.

“I’m not going to go and be easy on them because they’re kids,” the Navy veteran said.

She also downplayed the possibility that she enjoyed any inherent advantages.

Tres argued that skateboarding success hinges more on determination and skill rather than physical prowess.

Silverman said that she has now lost to trans competitors three times.
taylorsilverman/Instagram

“Look at me. I’m not buff or anything,” Tres told the outlet. “… And I don’t think skateboarding has anything to do with physicality, especially when you look at kids these days.”

Silverman noted that an increasing number of transgender competitors have been entering — and winning — skateboarding events.

“This happened to me on three separate occasions, two of which I placed second,” she said. “There are several skaters doing this in skateboarding.”

Catori, however, said she did not have a problem losing to Tres in an Instagram post and said she was concerned about her welfare after the event drew backlash.

