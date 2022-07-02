Helping youth cope during 4th of July fireworks following a mass shooting

It took one hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds for the Uvalde Police and responding officers to stop a mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Nineteen elementary school children and 2 teachers were killed while 17 individuals were injured. In Uvalde, a town 1.5 hours outside of San Antonio, the police force constitutes 40% of the municipal budget, with a focus on protecting a population of over 15,000. Some members of the police force are specifically designated as school district police officers. Their strong presence, both in the community and during the shooting, has led families, government officials and news sources to search for answers as to why it took over 74 minutes for responding officers to neutralize the gunman inside the elementary school.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO