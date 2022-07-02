ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Helping youth cope during 4th of July fireworks following a mass shooting

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — 4th of July celebrations will be happening throughout the weekend. For those who've experienced trauma, like students and staff at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, fireworks could cause strong reactions like anxiety and fear. In the City of Uvalde, all 4th of July festivities have been...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde community continues to demand accountability, answers

UVALDE, Texas — The school police chief this past weekend announced his resignation from City Council, but that's not enough for Uvalde residents who continue to demand answers and accountability in the wake of the mass school shooting. Bryan Boes reports.
UVALDE, TX
Old Gold Black

The Uvalde police failed their duty to the community, and to themselves

It took one hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds for the Uvalde Police and responding officers to stop a mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Nineteen elementary school children and 2 teachers were killed while 17 individuals were injured. In Uvalde, a town 1.5 hours outside of San Antonio, the police force constitutes 40% of the municipal budget, with a focus on protecting a population of over 15,000. Some members of the police force are specifically designated as school district police officers. Their strong presence, both in the community and during the shooting, has led families, government officials and news sources to search for answers as to why it took over 74 minutes for responding officers to neutralize the gunman inside the elementary school.
UVALDE, TX
spaces4learning.com

Uvalde Mayor Says Robb Elementary School to Be Demolished

Mayor Don McLaughlin announced during a Uvalde Council meeting on Tuesday, June 21, that Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, will be demolished in the wake of the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, according to national news. “My understanding—and I had this discussion with the superintendent—is that...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: shooting ends in police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shots fired call in North Lubbock ended in a police chase early Sunday morning. An early morning crash resulted in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver involved. The Uvalde ISD police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo resigned from his seat on the Uvalde...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Antonio, TX
