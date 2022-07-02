ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Image Language

By Jonathan Williger
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even the smallest sound is overflowing with information. Birdsong can give clues as to when and where it was recorded; the grain of someone’s voice can reveal their emotional state. The quieter it is, the deeper we listen. French musician and writer Félicia Atkinson harnesses and subverts this process of interpreting...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Not About to Die

Wire were never much for fan service. On the televised performance captured on the Wire on the Box: 1979 CD/DVD set, bassist Graham Lewis bats away an audience member’s demand for “I Am the Fly” by gravely informing him, “We don’t play requests,” like a boarding-school headmaster telling an orphan there’s no more porridge. That philosophy has served them well: The UK art-punk pioneers have thrived for the better part of 45 years by largely avoiding the things that 45-year-old bands do to stay in the newsfeed, like anniversary tours, trendspotting collaborations, or self-mythologizing biopics. Wire don’t give the people what they want so much as what they think they deserve.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Estrela Acesa

Sessa’s terminally chill music sounds like he’s been lounging on the beach or just smoked a joint before entering the studio. Yet on his second album, Estrela Acesa (Burning Star), the São Paulo-born artist moves past the honeymoon phase of his 2019 debut to express both passion and pain. Paying tribute to the music of Brazil in the classic styles of Caetano Veloso or Antônio Carlos Jobim, Sessa augments his nylon string guitar, softly danceable rhythms, and airy vocal harmonies with understated orchestral arrangements. There aren’t many contemporary artists replicating the sounds of tropicália, bossa nova, or MPB as immaculately as Sessa does, but he favors minimalist flourishes over the madcap approach of a band like Os Mutantes. Singing in Portuguese, Sessa’s unhurried voice hovers in space like his hero Leonard Cohen.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Spur

Joan Shelley takes modernity in microdoses. Her lean songs, which share genetics with Kentucky mountain music and its Irish-Scottish-English tributaries, have blossomed over the past decade in impressionist increments, all firmly rooted in her voice—a dazzlingly bright, peaty contralto—and her similarly earthy poetics. Even her visuals admit newness sparingly: The charming video for “Amberlit Morning,” a highlight of her latest album, The Spur, is set in present-day Brooklyn but counterweighted with references to Georges Méliès 1902 silent film A Trip to the Moon, complete with black-and-white intertitles and a planetary satellite that’s clearly as handmade as the music. In Shelley’s world, old magic is often the best magic.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Listen to Anonymuz’s “Morpheus”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Florida rapper-producer Anonymuz spits like he has a taste for blood. He utilizes double-time flows, but he doesn’t let his lyrics get overpowered by his technical skill—a sweet spot he’s hit on projects like 2017’s Urameshi and 2019’s There Is No Threat. “Morpheus,” the lead single for his latest project Anago, is no exception. Over a dark and bubbling beat co-produced by Slick Amvdeus, Anonymuz uses different flows, vocal pitch shifts, and a touch of patois to stake his claim to rap greatness. It’s a dizzying display of talent, its dark atmosphere and fun bits of wordplay (“Pour champagne on your grave, bring cannabis/To mix with your remains and smoke an A-grade pack of them”) giving it the feel of a rap villain origin story.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelo Badalamenti
Pitchfork

Arkhon

Nika Roza Danilova has spent over a decade crafting an auteurist vision of experimental pop. Over that time, her music has evolved dramatically even as its central tenets have remained steadfast: pitch black tone, the force of Danilova’s voice, a preoccupation with death on both a quotidian scale and a cosmic one. Her music, the vast majority of it self-produced, is the result of a dogged pursuit of a specific vision.
MUSIC
Phys.org

What color is a mirror? Explaining mirrors and how they work.

With morning and nighttime routines alone, people spend plenty of time looking in the mirror, but did you know the history of this everyday item dates to 4000 B.C.?. According to Brown University's Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World, the earliest mirrors were made of polished obsidian, a type of natural glass formed by volcanoes. Artificial glass mirrors didn't come until the third century AD, and even when they did, they were very small.
SCIENCE
Pitchfork

Listen to Duwap Kaine’s “Mad 2”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Duwap Kaine isn’t afraid to make a bad song; it’s part of what makes his music so interesting. Sometimes it works, like on “Playin Wit Da AutoTune,” where the vocal effects are turned up to such an absurd level that he sounds like a malfunctioning cyborg. Sometimes it doesn’t: on “No AutoTune 2,” every missed note is painful. “Mad 2,” a highlight from his latest mixtape Faith Like Esther, is one of the good ones. Over a spaced-out instrumental, Duwap’s melodic flow bounces from fast-paced murmur—like he doesn’t care if you can make out his words or not—to AutoTune-heavy riffs, dragging out notes like a soul singer belting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The song takes a turn in the final 30 seconds as he loads up on animated vocal tricks, including mimicking a police siren and laughing like a comic book villain come to life. It’s weird and fun and cool as hell, and that’s a Duwap Kaine song.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Icons

Given their playful public image, it might seem like Two Shell crashed into the murky world of UK bass like a glitter bomb in a cement factory. But in reality, the mysterious London duo came in a Trojan horse made of unassuming stuff: brittle textures, stark tone colors, sternly syncopated beats. Their 2019 debut EP for Livity Sound fit neatly with the lean, percussive style of leftfield UK club music. Their anthemic tendencies earned comparisons to Overmono and Bicep, UK duos known for supersizing underground tropes for big-room crowds. And Two Shell’s edits—like “Wedding Practice,” which makes zero attempt to disguise a sizeable chunk lifted from Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”—put them in a class alongside artists like Four Tet and Jamie xx, who wield canny bootlegs as floor-filling festival wildcards.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Ambient Music#French
Pitchfork

Jane Remover (fka dltzk) Shares 2 New Songs: Listen

Jane’s final release under their previous name was last year’s full-length Frailty. In an interview with Pitchfork at the end of December, the teenage musician talked about their work and unexpected rise to online popularity. Jane Remover:. The stage name dltzk has never sat right with me. Oftentimes...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Max Tundra Re-Pressing His Three Albums on Vinyl, Shares A. G. Cook Remix: Listen

Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Caribou Announces New Daphni Album Cherry, Shares Song: Listen

Caribou’s Dan Snaith has announced a new Daphni album, Cherry, on the heels of releasing the title track last month. The stalwart Canadian producer has also shared a new track called “Cloudy.” Listen to that below and scroll down for the album’s cover art and tracklist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Mars Volta, Rachika Nayar, Jazmine Sullivan, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Ms. Lauryn Hill Reunites With Wyclef Jean to Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Festival: Watch

Last night (July 1), Ms. Lauryn Hill reunited with Wyclef Jean at Essence Festival in New Orleans. Thirty minutes into his performance, Hill made a surprise appearance and the two performed four Fugees songs together: “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready or Not,” notes Stereogum. Check out a fan video of the former performance below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Moor Mother, Two Shell, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Moor Mother, Two Shell, Naima Bock, Medicine Singers, Momma, Ahmer, and Mat Ball. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
operawire.com

PBS Great Performances to Present Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ Starring Lise Davidsen

PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos” on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Strauss opera stars Lise Davidsen, Isabel Leonard, Brenda Rae, Brandon Jovanovich, and Wolfgang Brendel. Of the production, OperaWire’s Francisco Salazar raved about Davidsen’s performance noting,...
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform “N95,” “Savior,” More at Glastonbury 2022

After a two year delay, Kendrick Lamar headlined the final night of Glastonbury 2022. The rapper was initially slated to perform at the 2020 festival, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today (June 26), Kendrick took the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England to perform “N95,” “Humble,” “Silent Hill,” and more with dancers doing detailed choreography. He closed the set with a powerful performance of “Savior,” where he repeatedly yelled, “Godspeed for women’s rights; they judge you, they judge Christ!” while blood poured down his face from a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns. Watch clips from Kendrick’s headlining set below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

What Charli XCX’s Roblox Concert Reveals About the Future of the Music Industry

Two Fridays ago, I rode a hoverboard around a giant facsimile of Charli XCX’s body and bounced on a smartphone as if it were a trampoline. This all happened in Samsung’s Superstar Galaxy, a virtual concert experience featuring the pop star, staged in the online games platform Roblox to promote a silly-looking flip phone. For five weeks before the performance, participants could roam around a gleaming white space station, completing mini-challenges in order to unlock virtual prizes like a Charli XCX cheerleader uniform. My avatar, one of the platform’s default characters, looked like an emoticon version of Pete Wentz in a beanie, shaggy hair, and a pizza sweatshirt. It took a “selfie” in an in-game photo booth, did the “running man” in a neon arena called “Cyber City,” and encountered a Lego-style fellow in a red shirt who asked questions like, “How do you think your friends would feel about you having a Samsung phone?”
CELL PHONES
Pitchfork

Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One

Spencer Krug has seldom stood still for long. A founding member of indie rockers Wolf Parade, he has skipped between numerous projects over the past two decades, from Swan Lake—the Canadian supergroup featuring Destroyer’s Dan Bejar and former Frog Eyes bandmate Carey Mercer—to Sunset Rubdown and Moonface, which grew from solo outings into collaborative endeavors. On Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One, his second solo LP under his own name, he ruminates on stasis and change: “First came the death of old ways/Then came the birth of the new,” he sings, just past the record’s halfway point. Recorded between 2020 and 2021 in the seclusion of home studio on rural Vancouver Island, Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One offers an introspective and idiosyncratic look at life during downtime.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

What Will the 2022 Song of the Summer Be?

“The song of the summer” may be an invented concept meant to fill dead space on radio shows, but that doesn’t mean the idea is without merit. After a few years spent at an uneasy distance, it’s more important than ever to come together. Maybe that means gliding blissfully to your favorite easy-breezy radio hit; maybe that means scowling in distaste when the same old bullshit blares from the club speakers. The point is to feel something about the music we hear throughout the season. As always, what should and what will rule the summer are two different things. Below, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the biggest contenders, as well as a few favorite outliers.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Drake Scores 11th No. 1 Album With Honestly, Nevermind

Drake has landed his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Honestly, Nevermind, which arrived on June 17, earned 204,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 94% of that sum coming from streaming. The achievement makes Drake the fifth artist to release more than 10 No. 1 albums. He’s in good company; the other artists are the Beatles (with 19 No. 1s), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen, and Barbra Streisand (each with 11).
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy