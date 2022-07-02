ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Prices not stopping sales for 4th of July BBQs, fireworks

By Lena Takada
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The cost of beef is up 36 percent. Chicken breast is up 33 percent. And hamburger buns, up 16 percent according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. But Bransen Samuelsen, a manager at Jade market in Salt Lake City said despite these price increases, customers are still buying BBQ classics, in preparation for the weekend.

“Obviously some beer. We’ve been seeing BBQ stuff. Lots of salsa and chips. General party goods,” said Samuelsen.

Firework prices are also up 35 percent. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, these price hikes are due to inflation, rising cost in shipping, and cost of supplies. This comes after the industry dealt with a firework shortage in the last couple of years.

UHP has extra patrols over the holiday weekend


“The people who want to spend little, they’re just going to spend a little. The people who want a big show will still buy a lot,” said Dylan Paulus, the operator for SOS Firework in West Jordan.

Paulus said he is seeing a drop in sales, but the impacts are not as bad as he anticipated.

“I thought it would be a lot slower but we’ve had more people than i thought come by a lot more than I thought,” he said.

Pauluse believes after a couple of difficult years and canceled events, Utahns want to celebrate independence day with a bang.

“People still like to have fun, you know, getting in the holiday spirit, so they want to light it off and see it explode,” said Paulus.

