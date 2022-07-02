County holds hurricane exercise

Monroe County Emergency Management led its annual hurricane exercise for Monroe County on Thursday, June 23, at the Marathon Government Center. This building serves as Monroe County’s Emergency Operations Center.

More than 80 people from 20 federal, state, and local agencies in the Florida Keys participated. The county conducted the exercise with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Key West.

Hurricane season started June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. Now is the time for residents and business owners to review their hurricane plans and update them as needed. Also, if you have not picked up a vehicle re-entry sticker from the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office, now is the time to do so.

To learn more about preparedness in Monroe County, visit http://www.monroecountyem.com.