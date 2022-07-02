ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

County holds hurricane exercise

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmaOp_0gSmWtkQ00

Monroe County Emergency Management led its annual hurricane exercise for Monroe County on Thursday, June 23, at the Marathon Government Center. This building serves as Monroe County’s Emergency Operations Center.

More than 80 people from 20 federal, state, and local agencies in the Florida Keys participated. The county conducted the exercise with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Key West.

Hurricane season started June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. Now is the time for residents and business owners to review their hurricane plans and update them as needed. Also, if you have not picked up a vehicle re-entry sticker from the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office, now is the time to do so.

To learn more about preparedness in Monroe County, visit http://www.monroecountyem.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Government
Monroe County, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
City
Marathon, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricanes#Florida Keys
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
860
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy