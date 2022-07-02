ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelville, MO

Barry Rand Kennedy – Services 7/6/22 At 6 P.M.

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Rand Kennedy of Rolla died June 29th at the age...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Collinsville man drowns in Meramec River

A Collinsville man drowned in the Meramec River over the holiday weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped from a bluff near Sullivan on Monday afternoon and did not resurface. His body was later found downstream near the boat ramp at Meramec State Park. Authorities say he...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
lakeexpo.com

Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
Steelville, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Rolla, MO
Obituaries
City
Steelville, MO
mymoinfo.com

Belleview Man Injured In Sunday Night Accident

(Belleview) A man from Belleview was seriously injured late Sunday night in a traffic accident on Highway C in Washington County. The highway patrol says 26 year old Robert Akers was driving west when his Ford Focus ran off the road and hit two trees. Akers wasn’t wearing a safety...
BELLEVIEW, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man drowns in Franklin County's Meramec River

An Illinois man drowns on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Uriel Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, jumped from a bluff into the river on Monday afternoon and never resurfaced. Rescue crews later found his body. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Kennedy
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#Rand#Hutson Funeral Home
khqa.com

Missouri man arrested for raping, assaulting and kidnapping cab driver

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — A Lebanon man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly raping, assaulting, and kidnapping a cab driver. According to a Facebook post by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Jerry Warnock, 52, on July 3, for the rape, assault, and kidnapping of a 32-year-old Lebanon cab driver.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Barnhart Woman Faces Charges In Camden County

A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Washington Missourian

After heated debate, county moves from AQM to NOC

Franklin County has a new information technology provider, at least through the end of the year. County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with NOC Technology, of Washington, that starts July 1 and runs through the end of 2022. It was a shift from a Tuesday meeting in which commissioners had heated exchanges with NOC representatives and each other.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy