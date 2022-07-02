Barry Rand Kennedy – Services 7/6/22 At 6 P.M.

A Collinsville man drowned in the Meramec River over the holiday weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped from a bluff near Sullivan on Monday afternoon and did not resurface. His body was later found downstream near the boat ramp at Meramec State Park. Authorities say he...
Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
More than 100 medical members of the Army, Air Force and reserves are in southern Missouri for a week to provide free medical services to anyone who wants them. The project is a collaboration among the Department of Defense, the Delta Regional Authority and local health care agencies. “These are...
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near the Lake of the Ozarks, according to detention officials. According to an official at the jail, Lohmar was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately...
(Belleview) A man from Belleview was seriously injured late Sunday night in a traffic accident on Highway C in Washington County. The highway patrol says 26 year old Robert Akers was driving west when his Ford Focus ran off the road and hit two trees. Akers wasn’t wearing a safety...
(Centerville) There’s only a few locally contested races on the August 2nd Primary Election Ballot in Reynolds County. On the ticket for democrats, newcomers Ray Barnes and Butch Woodcock are hoping to be the one with their name on the general election ballot come November. Democrats will also pick...
(Viburnum) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on a proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri for feral hog removal for ecological restoration. The U.S. Forest Service, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are seeking public input on a draft...
A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — A Lebanon man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly raping, assaulting, and kidnapping a cab driver. According to a Facebook post by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Jerry Warnock, 52, on July 3, for the rape, assault, and kidnapping of a 32-year-old Lebanon cab driver.
A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
Franklin County has a new information technology provider, at least through the end of the year. County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with NOC Technology, of Washington, that starts July 1 and runs through the end of 2022. It was a shift from a Tuesday meeting in which commissioners had heated exchanges with NOC representatives and each other.
No arrests are made following a large police presence in Holts Summit this past weekend. The Holts Summit PD reports they were called to the 1000 block of S. Summit Drive on Saturday night around 8 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot and a man fleeing an apartment.
