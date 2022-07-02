ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Vets celebrate after VA considered shutting down veterans hospital in Muskogee

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cfy9h_0gSmWNwW00

Green country veterans are celebrating Friday outside of the Muskogee Civic Center after the VA decided not to close the veterans clinic in muskogee. The VA recently recommended the hospital close and be turned into a smaller clinic. The move would have required veterans to drive to Tulsa to receive healthcare.

Donald Nichols, with the Military of Purple Hearts Muskogee was among the veterans who were overjoyed by the decision to keep the VA hospital operational. He’s also among those who advocated the strongest green country.

“I felt like it was a miracle that it happened,” Nichols said.

On Monday, the senate veterans affairs committee announced that it would block confirmation by the AIR Commission which was considering closing and privatizing a large portion of the current VA healthcare system. That would essentially close down smaller hospitals and require veterans to travel longer distances to get healthcare.

Nichols says Friday’s celebration is also in honor of everyone who helped advocate for the hospital to stay open.

“Wherever they may be that helped us with it, it gives us the opportunity to say thank you,” Nichols said.

Nichols also said he created a petition and he and his team collected more than 17,000 signatures.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. Crews are preparing for Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. The FreedomFest fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch them at any area along riverside, including the parks.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
News On 6

Big Crowds Expected For Folds Of Honor FreedomFest In Tulsa

The Folds of Honor Freedomfest kicks off near downtown Tulsa Monday evening as the largest show in the area. Organizers say an estimated 80-90,000 people are expected to come out for the 46th annual Freedomfest fireworks. The festivities at River West Park open at 6 pm this evening, although you can arrive at any point today to claim your spot for the 9:30 pm fireworks.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Accommodating veterans with triggers during Fourth of July celebrations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While fireworks and celebrations are at the forefront of the Fourth of July holiday, some military veterans say it comes with a mixture of emotions. "Soldiers and veterans might struggle with that. I like to call it they're almost frozen in time," said Randy Traxler, a retired Sergeant First Class of the United States Army. "Right, so when the fireworks are going off you know, they're remembering a different time and a different place and a completely different environment. So for them, where they know consciously that this should be fun, this should be a celebration, they should be grateful, but sometimes they have feelings that are in contrast to that."
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Veterans Hospital#Veterans Affairs#Vets#The Air Commission#Android#Kindle#Facebook Follow
news9.com

Fire At Condemned Tulsa House Started By Firework

Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hunter park found covered in trash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor for District 8 Phil Lakin posted via Facebook that Hunter Park was found covered in trash. The park was closed early this morning due to the mess. It has all already been cleaned up and the park has reopened. If anyone has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy