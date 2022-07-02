ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Free agency: Lakers sign former Warriors F Juan Toscano Anderson

By William Hernandez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yr7Qd_0gSmWHeA00

Going into the offseason, it was clear that the Lakers were unlikely to make any splash trades or signings in free agency.

That was definitely the case as the free agency period officially began on Friday.

The Lakers announced on Friday they have signed former Warriors guard/forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, former Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. and free agent center Damian Jones.

Toscano-Anderson is coming off a three-year stint with Golden State, helping the Warriors win the NBA Finals last season. As a result, Toscano-Anderson became the first NBA player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lwhix_0gSmWHeA00
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 28: Juan Toscano-Anderson #95 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at FedExForum on March 28, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. / Getty Images

He averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds per game during his time in the Bay Area.

Brown, who was selected No. 15 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, played last year for the Bulls. His best season came in 2019-20 when he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Washington.

Meanwhile, Jones returns to Los Angeles after reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Lakers.

However, despite the fact the Lakers have no first-round draft picks until 2027, there is optimism that the team will do whatever it can to acquire Nets G Kyrie Irving.

The seven-time All-Star has reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn, even though he opted into his player option this week worth $36.5 million.

Irving is a talented ball handler and playmaker who has proven he can play with Lakers captain LeBron James. Irving and James ended the city of Cleveland's professional sports championship drought in 2016, defeating the Warriors in the NBA Finals after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN2sU_0gSmWHeA00
Nets guard Kyrie Irving dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during Game 1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, Irving is coming off a season in which he only played 29 regular season games for the Nets due to his adamant decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lakers don't have a lot of assets that are in demand. The team traded away a lot of those last offseason in the acquisition of guard Russell Westbrook.

Meaning, general manager Rob Pelinka will have to dig even deeper to the team's small allotment of future draft picks. Fortunately for Lakers fans, the purple and gold are likely one of the few handful of teams in the league that can afford taking on another massive contract like Irving's.

Two-Way Contracts

The Lakers announced they undrafted free agent Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract, as well as former Syracuse guard Cole Swider.

Pippen is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scotty Pippen Sr., who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.

Pippen Jr. played his high school basketball at Chatsworth's Sierra Canyon High School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke about the Warriors coach demanding more of him during a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, with […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Anderson, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Finals#Mexican#User#The Washington Wizards
FastBreak on FanNation

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

On Saturday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to J.R. Smith that went viral on Twitter. James quote tweeted a tweet from Smith and wrote: "That's so dope Swish!! So damn happy and proud of you more and more each day!!" The two played together on two different teams in...
NBA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To L.A.

Sometimes, an NBA player tanks their own trade value. Frankly, Kyrie Irving has provided a masterclass in how to do exactly that over the last couple of years. As talented as a given player may be if they establish a reputation for themselves as being volatile, unreliable, or difficult, teams may not want to invest in them.
NBA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy