Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing shower in the evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A passing sprinkle or shower this evening, then partly cloudy by midnight. Some clearing skies overnight, along with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday.
Very humid and warmer Monday, with highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon and evening showers are likely. A few storms will also be possible for July 4th.
Scattered rain chances continue for Tuesday and Wednesday.
TONIGHT: An evening shower, then clearing skies overnight. Areas of fog by morning. Low 66°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°
SUNDAY : Mostly sunny. High 86°
MONDAY-JULY 4TH: Scattered showers and storms. High 88°
