Augusta, GA

Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many red states with blue cities run by elected Democrats, county prosecutors have...

www.msnbc.com

Unfiltered
3d ago

They should be disbarred. Since when does anyone get to choose what to prosecute and what to let go. They won’t get away with it

16
Kat Howard
2d ago

They will eventually be disbarred. They will never earn a Judges title. Not to mention it's BLATANTLY OBVIOUS why they are not going to do their job! 🤣😂🤣😂

The Post and Courier

North Augusta files response in civil rights case

Attorneys for the city of North Augusta and its department of Public Safety have formally denied allegations made earlier this year that North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers had violated the civil rights of a Black man following that man’s 2018 arrest. Attorneys for Allen Michael Johnson filed...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate workers at Georgia jail have Fourth of July cookout

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. - Inmates in Washington County celebrated Independence Day with a cookout. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday Residential Substance Abuse Treatment participants and inmate workers prepared the meal for all the jail's inmates. The sheriff's office shared photos of workers on a large grill making burgers....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wpde.com

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction

ATLANTA (CNN) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned an Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction. Claud "Tex" McIver has been granted a new trial. He was convicted in 2018 of murdering his wife in their SUV. At the time, Mciver claimed his gun went off by accident while they were pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia leaders going all in to attract new federal health agency

Georgia leaders have united in a quest to land the headquarters of a new federal health-related agency — an effort that would solidify the state’s role as the epicenter for global health. The administration of President Joe Biden already has allocated $1 billion for the new Advanced Research...
ATLANTA, GA
#Abortion Issues#Das#District Attorneys#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Dekalb Co#Rewire News Group
WJBF

Local COVID increase means mask up, get booster, health official says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Health experts say this is the time to take infection precaution and get boosted after a local increase in coronavirus cases. “Richmond County’s community COVID-19 level, as classified by the CDC, is now at medium, which means we are seeing an increase in the number of cases as well as hospitalizations,” […]
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Archibald Butt Memorial Bridge, 1914, Augusta: Georgia’s Only Titanic Memorial

The Major Archibald Willingham Butt Memorial Bridge [shortened to Butt Bridge, locally] is Georgia’s only monument to a victim of the sinking of RMS Titanic and is also one of the most unusual. In terms of sheer size it’s likely the largest such memorial in the nation. Four regal lions guard the corners of the bridge and bald eagles perch atop lighted globes on both sides. The pedestrian friendly structure is also a great place to view the historic Augusta Canal.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA
11Alive

What happens next for Tex McIver?

ATLANTA — After the Supreme Court of Georgia announced Thursday it would overturn the felony murder conviction against Tex McIver for the 2016 killing of his wife Diane, it is now possible he could soon leave prison. While Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could put McIver on trial...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA

