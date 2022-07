The spectacular sights and sounds of fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. This year, please leave the fireworks to the professionals and take in the amazing City show that will light up the skies over Westfield Valencia Town Center. As a reminder, all fireworks are illegal in Santa Clarita. Not only could they cause burns and serious injuries, but a single spark could also send the dry brush on our hillsides up in flames, causing a devastating and destructive brush fire. Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, and with the severe drought we are facing, the risk is even higher.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO