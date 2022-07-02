ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen, PA

Monessen boy’s lemonade stand benefits stray cats

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Monessen boy reminded neighbors of their sweetest coming of age memories when he set up a lemonade...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 1

 

pittsburghmagazine.com

Family Fit Perfectly at This Pittsburgh Couple’s Wedding Celebration

When it comes to family, they can often be the heart of what makes one’s wedding day memorable. Leading up to their Nov. 20, 2021 wedding, Andrew Macura and Maria Pallone knew the most important part of their wedding was going to be celebrating with friends and family. In fact, when their photographer, Jenna Hidinger, asked what she should focus her camera on, they said the people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Fireworks, Vogues for the 4th of July

Fill up on Italian sausage and lemonade, cut a rug and watch fireworks — it’s summer in Western Pennsylvania. Hundreds gathered to watch The Vogues perform Monday at the Lions Club Bandshell in Renziehausen Park. The Fourth of July concert was followed by a grand fireworks display. To...
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Pittsburgh

Protecting your animals during holiday fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we head towards tonight's fireworks in the community or in the backyard, while the celebrations are a sensory enjoyment for us, what about our dogs?Veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson says the fireworks can make your dog fearful."Please don't take them to the firework events because most dogs are scared to death when they hear those loud noises and they don't understand it," Dr. Hutchinson said.Dr. Hutchinson also says that the fireworks can make dogs fearful, leading them to bite or even be able to get out of their collars.Dr. Hutchinson says if there are going to be fireworks near your home, you could keep the dogs in an inner room or in a crate. Music can be used to help give them something to listen to other than the fireworks.For horse owners, it's suggested to keep the animals in their stall to help keep them safe.Cats are also sensitive to the loud blast of fireworks and will often respond by trying to find a place to hide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

New K-9 officer joins McKeesport police force

The McKeesport Police Department’s K-9 unit is once again four furry officers strong. After 13 years of loyally serving the city, K-9 Yaro was retired in late May. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Brentwood's Fourth of July celebration back in full force

Thousands of people lined Brownsville Road in Brentwood on Monday for the borough's July 4 parade. Many came out early to put out their chairs to save a spot. Last year, Brentwood held a drive-through parade. It was canceled altogether in 2020. The day began with the Firecracker 5K, followed...
BRENTWOOD, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars police gain second full-time officer

The Mars Borough police department will soon have a new full-time officer on patrol. The borough, which hired its first full-time officer, Mark Lint, in December of 2021, has brought officer Brian Novosel on board as its second full-time officer. He will start working full-time on July 11. Novosel has...
MARS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn Township family loses everything in house fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors living in Blackthorne Estates in Penn Township are feeling uneasy after watching their neighbor’s home get destroyed by flames and smoke over the weekend. This is the second time a house has been destroyed by fire in this neighborhood, in under a year.
PENN, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Hometown Ice Creameries in Washington County, PA

Whether it is winter, spring, summer, or fall, everyone can all agree that there is no better sweet treat to indulge in than ice cream. No matter if you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or cool down after a long summer day, there are plenty of hometown ice creameries in Washington County, Pennsylvania that have just what you are craving.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

OH man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Be mindful of fireworks laws throughout the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man jumps from crane, dies in East Liberty, police say

A man climbed a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood early Tuesday morning and eventually jumped from what appeared to be more than 100 feet. Police said the man did not survive the fall. The crane is in the 5800 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty. Pittsburgh Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Parents of off-duty police officer killed in Blawnox speak out

BLAWNOX, Pa. — Just recently, a rookie Oakdale police officer's family was celebrating his achieving his early life goals; now they're mourning his death after his life was suddenly taken. Police say Chuckie Stipetich, 23, was shot and killed while off-duty by a road rage driver who follow followed...
BLAWNOX, PA

