Having already qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the United States can complete the trifecta by defeating the Dominican Republic to lift the Concacaf U-20 Championship title when they place on Sunday night. The United States have rolled through the tournament without conceding a goal in their last four matches while scoring 13 goals of their own. It's an impressive feat considering that some players who are eligible for this tournament, like Gabriel Slonina, aren't with the team.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO