Larks defeat Stingers in opening game of series

The Bismarck Larks opened a new series on Friday as the Willmar Stingers came to town for the first of a four-game home stand.

The Larks jumped ahead early with an RBI single in the second inning to get a 1-0 lead. Then in the fourth inning the offense exploded for seven runs to make it an 8-0 game.

The Larks would hold on from there to win 8-7.

