Tellez hits 5th HR in 5 games as Burnes, Brews rout Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras (59) heads to the dugout after handing the ball to manager Derek Shelton, third from left, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times.

They also had five doubles among their 16 hits.

The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season.

The Pirates have lost six of eight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group