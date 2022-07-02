Tellez hits 5th HR in 5 games as Burnes, Brews rout Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times.
They also had five doubles among their 16 hits.
The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season.
The Pirates have lost six of eight.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0