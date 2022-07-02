ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Report: Phoenix Suns Sign Guard Damion Lee

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported the Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign shooting guard Damion Lee to a one-year deal.

Lee initially went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and played his first basketball for the Main Red Claws in the Summer League.

He had a stint with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 before joining the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract. Lee eventually broke through and has played 49, 57 and 63 games in the last three seasons, respectively.

Last season, Lee averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in nearly 20 minutes per night. He helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA Finals on 38.2% shooting.

The financial details of the deal are not yet known.

After losing guard Aaron Holiday to the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix adds depth to a backcourt of Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne behind starters Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Lee will turn 30-years-old later in October.

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
