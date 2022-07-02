ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Giles to leave ECU, transfer to Kentucky

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another member of this past season’s East Carolina University baseball team has decided to leave school for another destination.

Shortstop and pitcher Ryder Giles announced on Instagram Friday that he would be leaving ECU to play at Kentucky. Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com posted the news on Twitter on Friday, pointing out that Giles will join former ECU assistant Dan Roszel, who is the head coach of the Wildcats.

“These last couple weeks I have been reminded that Gods plan is greater than mine. Forever grateful for the relationships that ECU baseball has provided me but really excited to spend my last year of college baseball at the University of Kentucky.”

Giles would be at least the fourth player to leave the school after announcing he would test the transfer waters. Joey Rezek, CJ Boyd and Bradley Wilson are also reportedly transferring.

Giles was 4-1 in 15 appearances, including nine starts, on the mound this past season. He pitched 44 innings and gave up 21 runs, 16 earned, on 45 hits with 35 strikeouts and eight walks. He also had a save. It was his best season overall on the mound.

He batted just .176 in 47 games, 29 starts, with 10 runs, 12 hits and seven RBI this past season.

