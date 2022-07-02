ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Metikosh named Player of the Year

By Mon Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Maren Metikosh had a season to remember this spring for the Belle...

Tribe Baseball experiences Cooperstown

An Elizabeth Forward 12u baseball team recently joined the likes of MLB superstars Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in having the honor of playing at Cooperstown Dreams Park in the 2022 American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
ELIZABETH, PA
William A. Ball Sr. – Greensburg, formerly of Victory Hill

William A. Ball Sr., 79, of Greensburg, formerly of Victory Hill, passed away in his wife’s arms on Saturday July 2, 2022, at their home. He was born in Monongahela on June 30, 1943, son of the late Frank and Cornelia Balough Ball. Bill graduated from Monongahela High School in 1962. Bill then went on to open a service station on Victory Hill with his brother, Jim, that would be known as Jim and Bill’s Service Center. After leaving the service station in 1978, Bill spent the remainder of his career in sales and retired in 2006 from West Industrial Tire in Washington, Pa. After retiring from West Tire, he earned his CDL license and went to work for Ringgold School District as a school bus driver and absolutely loved it. He was known as “Mr. Bill” to all his student riders. An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, he loved to go camping with his wife and grandchildren and his dog, Holly. Bill was the Past Master of Charleroi Monongahela Lodge 337. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Parrish Ball; a son, William A. Ball Jr. and wife Maria of Layton; a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Scott Dettore of Rostraver Township; five grandchildren, who knew their Pap as “Mr. Fix It,” Amanda (Ross) Petrocelli, Jessica (Keith) Williams, Zachary (Kristen) Barnot, Brooke Barnot (Zachary) and Kayla Dettore; and three great-granddaughters, Luissa, Rylynn and Domino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Cornelia Ball; a brother, James F. Ball; and a sister, Jean Hough. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, where services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Masonic services will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
GREENSBURG, PA
Anna Louise Nelson Jester – North Charleroi

Anna Louise Nelson Jester, 77, of North Charleroi, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Manhattan, Kan., daughter of the late Paul W. and Helen Anton Nelson Sr. Anna Louise was a 1962 graduate of Monongahela High School, then attended California State College, where she received her teaching degree. For many years, she was a speech and hearing clinician for Fayette County, then the Intermediate Unit 1. She also was the activities director at the Third Street playground in Monongahela. Anna Louise was very devoted to her job and students. She kept in touch with her students for many years after. Anna Louise was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church in Washington, Pa. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and doing crafts. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was the life of every party and brought joy to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Anna Louise was married to the love of her life, Barry C. Jester, on Feb. 4, 1967. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad Anton (Trisha) Jester of Clintonville and Brian Jester of North Charleroi; grandsons, Kyle Jester of Brooklyn, N.Y., Colby Jester of Clintonville and Logan Jester of McKeesport; sisters, Susan (Jim) Maple of Harrison City and Nancy (Bob) Simpson of Washington; and a brother, Paul (Sandy) Nelson of Finleyville. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Louie.” Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at noon Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 300 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15218. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
Fireworks, Vogues for the 4th of July

Fill up on Italian sausage and lemonade, cut a rug and watch fireworks — it’s summer in Western Pennsylvania. Hundreds gathered to watch The Vogues perform Monday at the Lions Club Bandshell in Renziehausen Park. The Fourth of July concert was followed by a grand fireworks display. To...
CELEBRATIONS
Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as...
3 Pennsylvania schools merge to become Pennsylvania Western University

Three Pennsylvania universities are now one. Edinboro University, the California University of Pennsylvania, and Clarion University have united under the name Pennsylvania Western University – or PennWest. The merger became official on July 1. Each of the campuses will retain its own name under the PennWest umbrella. The colors...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Monongahela Railway, The Biggest Little Coal Carrier

The Monongahela Railway (MGA) was incorporated for a singular purpose, to transport coal out of the rich northern Appalachian seams situated in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It was formed as a joint operation of the Pennsylvania Railroad and New York Central-controlled Pittsburgh & Lake Erie to move black diamonds...
TRAFFIC
Divers searching Cheat Lake after boy jumps in

UPDATE JULY 5: Since this article was published the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the person who jumped in was actually an Ohio man. Click here for the latest information. ORIGINAL: CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Divers are searching Cheat Lake after a boy jumped in on the Fourth of July and did not resurface […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Pittsburgh weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — After a beautiful Fourth of July, the heat and humidity will build through Tuesday to allow for storms to develop as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Severe storms possible: Watch the forecast above. If we see rain Tuesday morning, which is looking more unlikely, it could act...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OH man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Pollinator meadows coming to Cranberry

CRANBERRY TWP — Meadows full of native plants will soon come to North Boundary Park in an effort to attract pollinators, decrease required maintenance efforts and create a live teaching area. The township’s plan, which includes partnerships from organizations such as the Audobon Society, will convert four grassy meadow...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Man jumps from crane, dies in East Liberty, police say

A man climbed a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood early Tuesday morning and eventually jumped from what appeared to be more than 100 feet. Police said the man did not survive the fall. The crane is in the 5800 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty. Pittsburgh Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
1 person killed in Kiski crash

An Indiana man was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the Armstrong County coroner. Anthony D. Stasko, 58, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Kim Stasko, on Route 56 in Kiski when a 2011 Honda CRV came across Balsinger Road and collided with the motorcycle, officials said. The motorcycle was pushed off the roadway and Stasko and his wife were thrown from the bike.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

