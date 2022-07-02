Metikosh named Player of the Year

Anna Louise Nelson Jester, 77, of North Charleroi, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Manhattan, Kan., daughter of the late Paul W. and Helen Anton Nelson Sr. Anna Louise was a 1962 graduate of Monongahela High School, then attended California State College, where she received her teaching degree. For many years, she was a speech and hearing clinician for Fayette County, then the Intermediate Unit 1. She also was the activities director at the Third Street playground in Monongahela. Anna Louise was very devoted to her job and students. She kept in touch with her students for many years after. Anna Louise was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church in Washington, Pa. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and doing crafts. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was the life of every party and brought joy to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Anna Louise was married to the love of her life, Barry C. Jester, on Feb. 4, 1967. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad Anton (Trisha) Jester of Clintonville and Brian Jester of North Charleroi; grandsons, Kyle Jester of Brooklyn, N.Y., Colby Jester of Clintonville and Logan Jester of McKeesport; sisters, Susan (Jim) Maple of Harrison City and Nancy (Bob) Simpson of Washington; and a brother, Paul (Sandy) Nelson of Finleyville. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Louie.” Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at noon Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 300 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15218. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

NORTH CHARLEROI, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO