Duluth, MN

Coaches Corner: Expos Baseball Organization

By Cam Derr
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we caught up with...

Comments / 0

 

kdal610.com

Duluth 4th Fest And Fireworks Rescheduled

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Rain and foggy weather on Monday has prompted the City of Duluth to postpone the annual Fourth Fest and fireworks at Bayfront Park. Pending other circumstances, the event has been rescheduled for Friday, July 8th. The Superior fireworks at Barker’s Island were also postponed and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Busy Holiday Weekend for Liquor Stores

DULUTH, Minn. – With the gloomy weather, one local liquor store was busy Monday morning with people coming in to stock up to celebrate indoors. Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe on London Road has been busy restocking their shelves all weekend as it is one of their busiest times of the year. Management says people started to pour in around 11 this morning and have been busy since.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

KYN: Superior Porchfest

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Music… a driving force that pulls people together through such feelings of nostalgia, love, and unity. The town of Superior is hosting Porchfest this summer with the hope to spread these feelings through the community. “We have an awesome town, we’re just trying to make...
SUPERIOR, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sports
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Keewatin, Red Cliff, Duluth

Keewatin, MN -- The City of Keewatin is looking to fill some of their City Council Seats. They are now accepting applications for positions on the Library Board, Economic Development team and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 22nd. If you would like to apply, click here (LINK).
KEEWATIN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior 4th of July Cancellations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior decided to cancel its fireworks show and Fourth of July festivities Monday night due to the rain. The company that puts it together needs several hours of dry weather to get it set up and ready to go. Because of the risk of thunderstorms and the cancellation of fireworks, Superior decided not to hold music and venders at Barkers Island, which also led to the car show and Pin Up contest being postponed.
SUPERIOR, WI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Ashland, WI USA

My dog takes me to the same tree every day to examine on his walk. I had noticed the heart in the tree for awhile but finally decided to investigate further!
ASHLAND, WI
#Northland
FOX 21 Online

Northland Larder’s New Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. – You can catch a new food truck that’s parking right outside the DECC by the Vista Fleet this summer. The Northland Larder food truck is a creation from Brian the Butcher and Chef Hanz. The pair started off with home deliveries and mail orders of Yker Acres’ pork and beef boxes during the pandemic, then grew the business even more through catering.
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

FDLTCC Law Enforcement Graduation

CLOQUET, Minn.– The Fond Du Lac Tribal Community College held a graduation ceremony for their Law Enforcement program on Friday. 15 students got their Law Enforcement Professional Skills Training Diploma. Instructors and alumni, like Ian Johnson of the Duluth Police Department, spoke at the ceremony to celebrate the students achievements.
DULUTH, MN
Baseball
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Pack Offers Free Pair of Socks to First Responders and Military Personnel

Duluth, Minn.–First responders and service members can pick up a free pair of socks on this Independence Day from one local business that wants to honor them. Any police, fire, active duty military member, or veteran can pick them up at Duluth Pack today, as long as they bring their I.D. The company says since it’s products are made in America, it wants to give back to the community of service members who protect our country, especially on holidays like today when many of them are still working.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Know Your Fireworks Regulations, Safety Before Setting Them Off

DULUTH, Minn. – With the Fourth of July right around the corner, fireworks are taking flight. But before you light that match, you better know the rules. In Minnesota, firecrackers are illegal. Residents can, however, use non-explosives like sparklers and ground snakes. “Minnesota has one of the most restrictive...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hairball Returns to Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn. – Hairball made it’s triumphant return to Bayfront Festival Park Sunday, presenting the holiday weekend with it’s rocking spirit. It was raining when the gates first opened, but that didn’t stop people from pouring in to enjoy the opening acts along with food and drinks.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Where to watch the fireworks this 4th of July

Fourth of July weekend has arrived, and you may be wondering where you can watch some fireworks. If you're looking for some festive fun, we've got you covered. Here are some of the bigger July 4th celebration events happening around the Northland. If your city or town is not listed, check their website for details.
