Spartan Clay Busters wrap up season at state

The Spartan Clay Busters wrapped up a successful trap-shooting season by competing at the State High School Shoot in Nekoosa on Saturday, June 25.

The co-op features 33 students from McFarland, Cottage Grove, Oregon, Monona, Sun Prairie, Madison and Cambridge, ranging from sixth to 12th grade.

Over 1,500 athletes competed at the state tournament with 25 competing from the Clay Busters. All of the athletes that compete throughout the season are eligible for the state tournament.

In trap-shooting competitions, shooters shoot 25 rounds at four different stations. Competitors earn a point for each clay pigeon they hit.

“It’s pretty amazing from when they start, they might get five or six bird targets, but by the time they are juniors and seniors in high school, a lot of them are shooting 24 or 25’s,” said head coach Miles Tokheim.

The Clay Busters competed at other events held in Horicon, Burlington, Beloit and Waukesha. Simon Witt took second place in the varsity conference standings. Jonathan Hildebrand earned 3rd place for best shooter.

Mia Santini finished second for best shooter in her division. Santini, Noah Reiter, Shay Rice, Oliver Fischer and Ryan Seprish took first place in the intermediate division for the conference tournament standings.

The club starts practicing with new members starting in February at Hope Rod and Gun Club.

“We’re always looking for new students that are interested in learning how to shoot clay targets,” said Tokheim. “It’s a fun time, and it’s a real relaxed atmosphere.”