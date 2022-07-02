ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Spartan Clay Busters wrap up season at state

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

The Spartan Clay Busters wrapped up a successful trap-shooting season by competing at the State High School Shoot in Nekoosa on Saturday, June 25.

The co-op features 33 students from McFarland, Cottage Grove, Oregon, Monona, Sun Prairie, Madison and Cambridge, ranging from sixth to 12th grade.

Over 1,500 athletes competed at the state tournament with 25 competing from the Clay Busters. All of the athletes that compete throughout the season are eligible for the state tournament.

In trap-shooting competitions, shooters shoot 25 rounds at four different stations. Competitors earn a point for each clay pigeon they hit.

“It’s pretty amazing from when they start, they might get five or six bird targets, but by the time they are juniors and seniors in high school, a lot of them are shooting 24 or 25’s,” said head coach Miles Tokheim.

The Clay Busters competed at other events held in Horicon, Burlington, Beloit and Waukesha. Simon Witt took second place in the varsity conference standings. Jonathan Hildebrand earned 3rd place for best shooter.

Mia Santini finished second for best shooter in her division. Santini, Noah Reiter, Shay Rice, Oliver Fischer and Ryan Seprish took first place in the intermediate division for the conference tournament standings.

The club starts practicing with new members starting in February at Hope Rod and Gun Club.

“We’re always looking for new students that are interested in learning how to shoot clay targets,” said Tokheim. “It’s a fun time, and it’s a real relaxed atmosphere.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Monona, WI
Cambridge, WI
Education
City
Mcfarland, WI
City
Oregon, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Cottage Grove, WI
City
Beloit, WI
City
Burlington, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Cambridge, WI
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Madison, WI
City
Cambridge, WI
City
Nekoosa, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Highschoolsports#The Spartan Clay Busters#Gun Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
1
Followers
136
Post
127
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy