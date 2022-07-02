ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 10:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota South central Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 900 AM MDT. * At 829 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Faith, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Faith, Plainview, Marcus, Howes, Red Scaffold, Opal and Durkee Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:25:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Weston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL AND NORTHWESTERN WESTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, hail to the size of nickels is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Weston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL AND NORTHWESTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 607 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Moorcroft, or 25 miles northeast of Wright, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will impact east central Campbell and northwestern Weston Counties to the west of Upton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Hayward, or 11 miles south of Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hart Ranch around 325 PM MDT. Hermosa around 335 PM MDT. Folsom around 410 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Sturgis, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON AND EASTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Four Corners, or 11 miles north of Newcastle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flag Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Crooks Tower, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wall, Interior, Scenic, Quinn, Grindstone, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Cottonwood, Sheep Mountain Table, Delta 9 Missile Silo, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, Delta 1 Launch Facility and northern Badlands National Park. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 105 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy