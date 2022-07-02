Bruton Smith won most of his important battles

I don’t remember the first time I heard the late Bruton Smith talking about building condos overlooking Turn 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I’m guessing my immediate reaction was that his plans and his initials were the same.

This was probably the early 1980s. Smith, who died last week in Charlotte at age 95, had been back from Illinois for several years after buying enough stock to regain control of CMS. The track had struggled and gone into bankruptcy early on, causing Smith to skedaddle to Illinois to regain his financial footing. Once there, he became wealthy enough through a network of auto dealerships to come home and become an unforgettable force in motorsports.

In truth, he proved me wrong about those Charlotte condos, just as he proved wrong almost everyone who ever doubted him. He built condos not only at CMS, but also at his speedways near Atlanta and Fort Worth. He turned Bristol from a routine half-mile snoozer into a high-banked, jam-packed, entertaining bullring. He battled with officials over a drag strip in Concord, threatening to take CMS and its financial windfall elsewhere if they didn’t give in. Naturally, he won.

In fact, he won almost every important battle in his lifetime. He went round and round before beating back unhappy landowners near his proposed speedway in Texas. In the early days of CMS, he battled bankers and lawyers and mortgage companies to stay involved. He fought NASCAR over race dates, closing Rockingham and North Wilkesboro to get dates for Texas, Sonoma and Las Vegas.

Was he totally scrupulous in every deal? Has any billionaire been totally scrupulous in every deal? Anyway … money is a powerful persuader.

Smith’s rivalry with NASCAR founder Bill France and his son, Bill Jr., was legendary. At times he seemed hell-bent on having his own sanctioning body by offering “deal money” for drivers to leave NASCAR. (One such effort in the early 1950s crumbled when the Army got him for three years). Much of his conflict with the Frances was because he and CMS co-owner Curtis Turner sought money from the Teamsters Union in exchange for organizing the drivers. In that one, the Frances won by a country mile.

After being gone for almost a decade, Smith became CMS’ sole owner in January of 1976. With help from general manager Humpy Wheeler, they revitalized the track and spurred stock car racing to greater heights. Among their immediate and long-range upgrades at his properties: condos, a business center and high-end restaurant overlooking the start-finish line, lights, VIP suites, an infield road course, a high-def video display screen, lavish pre-race entertainment and all-star races. Some track owners resented the competition since Smith made them spend money to reach his lofty standards.

In time, his Speedway Motorsports Inc. portfolio grew to include properties in Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Dover, Kentucky, Las Vegas, Loudon, Nashville, North Wilkesboro, Rockingham and Sears Point, plus drag strips in Bristol, Charlotte and Las Vegas. He once described himself as a “frustrated builder with a knack for promoting races,” something he first did at age 18. He loved building speedways from scratch or converting ordinary ones into showplaces. He spared no expense to improve the at-track experience for fans and competitors. In ways great and small, motorsports in general and NASCAR in particular owe him a debt of gratitude.

His death ended a classic American “rags to riches” tale. He was the youngest of nine children born into a farming family in hardscrabble southeastern North Carolina. He once told Car & Driver magazine he decided early on that growing cotton, corn and wheat was not for him. The pursuit of money became a lifelong itch, one he scratched by working relentlessly and taking calculated risks that almost always worked to his favor. After growing up in the heart of the Depression, he died a billionaire.

“You have food, clothing and shelter (living on a farm),” he said in 2003, “but you never have any money. And I never did like that. I. Did. Not. Like. It. You worked from sunup to sundown, but you did not see the rewards. I decided by the time I was eight or nine that I was not going to stay on the farm.”

Obsessed with cars, he raced briefly on dirt tracks in the Charlotte area before becoming a promoter.

“Driving wasn’t as difficult as I thought, so I thought, ‘OK, now I’ve got my career going,’” he said during his 2016 NASCAR Hall of Fame speech. His father, James, had no serious objection, but his mother, Mollie, put her foot down. Bruton caved when she told him that she’d started praying for him to give it up.

“I knew it was time to quit,” he reportedly said, “because I was not going to compete with that.”

Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He worked briefly as a young Evening Telegram intern before becoming a full-time racing writer in 1969. He’s the stock car editor for www.autoweek.com and is finishing “50 First Victories,” his 13th NASCAR book. He’ll be here on Saturdays with insight, history, opinions, news, questions and critiques about motorsports. He’s in Newport News, Va., at omanoran123@gmail.com.