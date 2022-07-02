River Bandits cool off Steamers

The Tarboro River Bandits entered Thursday’s Premier Collegiate League game against Edenton having dropped four of their last six games after a 9-1 start.

What better way to put the brakes on that skid than beating the Steamers at home and ending their 10-game win streak?

Ty Barrango’s three-run home run broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Tarboro went on to take a 10-5 victory at Municipal Stadium.

The Steamers fell to 16-5 overall and 12-5 in PCL play while the River Bandits improved to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the PCL.

It was the first loss for the Steamers in 15 days. Edenton’s last loss prior to Thursday night was at home to Tarboro.

Edenton went into the game red hot, but the Bandits’ bats were able to cool off the Steamers and their defense came up with a few big plays behind left-handed pitchers Nick Bruno, Connor Vucovich and Porter Braddy.

Nicky Wolking (Edenton) and Nick Bruno (Tarboro) each worked a scoreless first inning on the mound.

The Steamers threatened in the top of the second inning on two occasions, but Bandits first baseman Liam McFadden-Ackman made a pair of web gems to get the home team out of the frame.

First, he snagged a low liner and stepped on the bag for a double play to catch Tate Abbott (who had singled). After Jackson Hipp walked and Alden Cottle singled, McFadden-Ackman dove for a hard liner in foul territory and made the catch for his second stellar play of the inning.

Harrison Johnson was the first to jump-start the River Bandits offense when he deposited a Wolking offering over the right field wall for a home run to lead off the bottom of the second. Hunter McClean and Tyler Dunn followed with singles, but McClean was erased on a fielder’s choice by Cam Brady.

Barrango then bounced into a fielder’s choice, but the throw sailed into right field and Dunn scored to make it 2-0. Barrango then stole second and Brady came in to score when the throw skipped away. One out later, McFadden-Ackman came up with a clutch single to plate Barrango for a 4-0 River Bandits lead.

The Steamers pulled to within a run (4-3) in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of long balls.

The first was a one-out solo shot to left field by Hipp. After an infield single from Cottle and a groundout by Case Kermode, Jared Beebe took Bruno deep for a two-run homer to left.

It didn’t take long for the home team to respond.

The River Bandits got those three runs back in the bottom of the fourth inning.

McClean led off the frame with a walk and Dunn singled to left. A fielder’s choice by Brady left runners on first and third.

Barrango stepped to the plate and smashed a three-run homer to centerfield, making it 7-3.

The Steamers got to with three (7-4) with a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Jeremiah Boyd.

Once again, the River Bandits had an answer.

James Moses led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and Chase Heath reached on an infield single, putting runners on first and third. Johnson plated Moses with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to make it 8-4.

Tarboro tacked on its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brady doubled to right center and Barrango walked. A wild pitch moved them up to second and third.

After two strikeouts, Moses walked and Heath came up with a clutch two-run single to left to plate Brady and Barrango for a 10-4 River Bandits lead.

Edenton came up with its final run on a two-out RBI single by Hipp in the top of the seventh inning.

Braddy worked a scoreless seventh inning for the River Bandits.