ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

River Bandits cool off Steamers

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnrLe_0gSmQBZ400

The Tarboro River Bandits entered Thursday’s Premier Collegiate League game against Edenton having dropped four of their last six games after a 9-1 start.

What better way to put the brakes on that skid than beating the Steamers at home and ending their 10-game win streak?

Ty Barrango’s three-run home run broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Tarboro went on to take a 10-5 victory at Municipal Stadium.

The Steamers fell to 16-5 overall and 12-5 in PCL play while the River Bandits improved to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the PCL.

It was the first loss for the Steamers in 15 days. Edenton’s last loss prior to Thursday night was at home to Tarboro.

Edenton went into the game red hot, but the Bandits’ bats were able to cool off the Steamers and their defense came up with a few big plays behind left-handed pitchers Nick Bruno, Connor Vucovich and Porter Braddy.

Nicky Wolking (Edenton) and Nick Bruno (Tarboro) each worked a scoreless first inning on the mound.

The Steamers threatened in the top of the second inning on two occasions, but Bandits first baseman Liam McFadden-Ackman made a pair of web gems to get the home team out of the frame.

First, he snagged a low liner and stepped on the bag for a double play to catch Tate Abbott (who had singled). After Jackson Hipp walked and Alden Cottle singled, McFadden-Ackman dove for a hard liner in foul territory and made the catch for his second stellar play of the inning.

Harrison Johnson was the first to jump-start the River Bandits offense when he deposited a Wolking offering over the right field wall for a home run to lead off the bottom of the second. Hunter McClean and Tyler Dunn followed with singles, but McClean was erased on a fielder’s choice by Cam Brady.

Barrango then bounced into a fielder’s choice, but the throw sailed into right field and Dunn scored to make it 2-0. Barrango then stole second and Brady came in to score when the throw skipped away. One out later, McFadden-Ackman came up with a clutch single to plate Barrango for a 4-0 River Bandits lead.

The Steamers pulled to within a run (4-3) in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of long balls.

The first was a one-out solo shot to left field by Hipp. After an infield single from Cottle and a groundout by Case Kermode, Jared Beebe took Bruno deep for a two-run homer to left.

It didn’t take long for the home team to respond.

The River Bandits got those three runs back in the bottom of the fourth inning.

McClean led off the frame with a walk and Dunn singled to left. A fielder’s choice by Brady left runners on first and third.

Barrango stepped to the plate and smashed a three-run homer to centerfield, making it 7-3.

The Steamers got to with three (7-4) with a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Jeremiah Boyd.

Once again, the River Bandits had an answer.

James Moses led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and Chase Heath reached on an infield single, putting runners on first and third. Johnson plated Moses with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to make it 8-4.

Tarboro tacked on its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brady doubled to right center and Barrango walked. A wild pitch moved them up to second and third.

After two strikeouts, Moses walked and Heath came up with a clutch two-run single to left to plate Brady and Barrango for a 10-4 River Bandits lead.

Edenton came up with its final run on a two-out RBI single by Hipp in the top of the seventh inning.

Braddy worked a scoreless seventh inning for the River Bandits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

2 killed, 2 hurt in pair of North Carolina shootings on Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least two others. Police said officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, dead after being shot multiple times when they responded about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Sunshine Steet.
WNCT

Meet our newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team

WNCT's Courtney Cortright introduced us to the newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team. Alayna Verduyn will start work on the morning show in a couple of weeks but is already excited about her time in Greenville and Eastern NC.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Police search for gunman after fatal Kinston shooting

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a gunman after one person was killed, and two others hurt in a shooting. Kinston police say it happened early Sunday morning at a residence on the 300 block of Sunshine Street. Officers say they arrived on scene to find 25-year-old Kianna...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
Tarboro, NC
Sports
City
Tarboro, NC
wcti12.com

Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

30-year-old man shot in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday. Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Wayne UNC Health Care, where they said 30-year-old Stephon Hayes was dropped off in a personal vehicle.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Bruno
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

CYC Ltd. to celebrate youth on July 16 in Emporia

After the success of Washington Park’s Law Enforcement and Youth Day on June 18, there will be a very similar summer fun event for the children and families of Emporia and Greensville County just a month later. On Saturday, July 16, the Community Youth Center will host a community...
EMPORIA, VA
neusenews.com

KPD responds to 3rd shooting in two days

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 11:14am, Kinston Police Officers responded to a report of a person that had been shot at Pine Street and Hicks Avenue is Kinston, N.C… Officers arrived on scene to find a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police officers are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
KINSTON, NC
WITN

One person dead after Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting. Kinston police say that 42-year-old Michael Davis, Jr., was found injured on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. around 6:30 PM on July 3rd. Officers say Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam. Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning. Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandits#Steamers#Pcl
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
WTOP

Virginia designer’s HBCU clothing brand lands in department stores

Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
VIRGINIA STATE
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Plans proceed to change Murfreesboro Bypass

WINTON – After studying several options, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will proceed with an access management / safety project for the Murfreesboro Bypass. Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division One Engineer, confirmed that information as part of his presentation here last week at the regularly scheduled meeting on...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WITN

One person hurt in shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after one person is shot Sunday night in an Eastern Carolina city. Goldsboro police say it responded to a call at Wayne UNC Health care about a victim who was shot Sunday night at 10:30. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
jocoreport.com

Home Invasion And Robbery Suspect Captured Following Manhunt

SELMA – A Wake County man is behind bars accused of committing an armed home invasion and robbery. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the victims appeared to have been randomly targeted. At 9:23pm Friday, July 1st, two women, ages 21 and 37, were inside their home in...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids Police looking for suspect in Saturday shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department are looking for the person they say shot a man early Saturday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Officer C. Majette was called to a home on the 100 block of Hamilton St. in reference to a person being shot, according to a release.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
929
Followers
784
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy