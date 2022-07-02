ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces beat Lynx for 3rd time this season, 91-85

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxjAG_0gSmQ77P00

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 1, 2022 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS — Chelsea Gray scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting, A'ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-85 on Friday night.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter but Las Vegas answered with a 16-6 run. Jackie Young sank a 3-pointer from the corner to extend the Aces' lead to 89-81 with 1:19 left.

Kelsey Plum had 18 points and 10 assists, Dearica Hamby scored 16 points and Young finished with 10 for Las Vegas (15-5), which has won three straight against the Lynx this season. Gray also had six rebounds and five assists, and Wilson reached 2,500 career points.

Rachel Banham scored 11 of her season-high 24 points in the third quarter for Minnesota (6-15), which plays Las Vegas on Sunday. Moriah Jefferson, coming off a triple-double on Tuesday, scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and five rebounds.

Banham was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

CBS Minnesota

Rebekkah Brunson honored with jersey retirement after Lynx dispatch league-leading Aces, 102-71

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the night of Rebekkah Brunson's jersey retirement, the Minnesota Lynx (7-15) put on a performance fitting for the occasion, commanding the Las Vegas Aces (15-6) on the glass in a 102-71 victory. Following Sunday night's proceedings, Brunson became just the third Lynx in team history to have her jersey hang in the Target Center rafters, joining Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus.Famous for her unrelenting rebounding ability, Brunson was a key figure throughout the Lynx's four championship runs during the 2010s. She served as the defensive and spiritual anchor during the Lynx's dynastic run of the decade. While...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
