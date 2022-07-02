Heartbreaking end: Rocky Mount 12U falls to Tar Heel in district tournament

Clinging to a one-run lead after an incredible five-run top of the sixth inning, the Rocky Mount 12U all-star baseball team was two outs away from reaching the Little League District 4 championship and denying Tar Heel an all-Greenville final.

But as New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s never over ’til it’s over.”

Tar Heel plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including the game-winner by Carson Logan following an infield bobble, to lift the Greenville all-stars to an 11-10 victory on Friday at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Tar Heel advanced to today’s district championship against fellow Greenville Little Leaguers North State.

Rocky Mount, who lost 4-2 to Tar Heel in its tournament opener, staved off elimination with wins over Kinston-Lenoir (9-2) and Havelock (16-3) in the consolation bracket to earn the rematch with Tar Heel, which had lost to North State in the winner’s bracket on Thursday.

Rocky Mount made a pair of comebacks in Friday’s contest — tying it at 3-all with a three-run top of the third, and then taking a one-run lead after the top of the sixth.

But Tar Heel had the final say.

The first two batters reached with a walk (Haitham Abulatifa) and a hit by pitch (Logan), respectively. An infield fly to first put the locals two outs from the finals.

Another hit batter (Ben Goldstein) loaded the bases for Tar Heel, and RM brought in Avery Flowers to pitch for Reid Gross.

Harris Jones singled over the first base bag to bring in Abulatifa with the tying run, making it 10-10.

Flowers then got the next batter, Anderson Watkins, to bounce one in the infield between third and shortstop, but the ball was mishandled and Logan scored the run that sent Tar Heel into the finals.

It proved to be a bittersweet finale for the local all-stars, who trailed 8-3 and 9-5 before showing their grit and resiliency.

Watkins’ run on a wild pitch had Tar Heel up 9-5 entering the top of the sixth inning.

It didn’t look good for Rocky Mount after Abulatifa retired the first batter.

As the tension grew, momentum shifted in Rocky Mount’s favor.

Gross walked, and Colson Gay reached on an infield misplay which would have resulted in the second out.

A single from Jason Battle and an error allowed Gross to score, and Tar Heel brought in a new pitcher, Cole Dixon.

Gay scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-7, and Flowers followed with a double that scored JaShawn Jacobs. Brown-Wilson then singled to bring in Chace Jones to tie the game, and Brown-Wilson scored on a triple to left field by Ethan Bellamy to give RM a 10-9 edge. Bellamy was left stranded at third after a strikeout and a flyout to left.

Rocky Mount left two runners on base in the top of the first (Gay on a single and Flowers with a walk), and Tar Heel took its first lead with a run in the bottom of the frame.

Tar Heel made it 3-0 in the bottom of the second when Logan scored on a wild pitch and Goldstein came across when Watkins’ bunt was erred.

Rocky Mount came back to it with three runs in the top of the third.

With one out, Gay doubled and scored on a single by Jacobs. Flowers then singled and Bellamy followed with a two-out single to bring in Jacobs and Flowers.

Tar Heel used three hits (singles from Watkins, Haitham Abulatifa and Laith Abulatifa), two walks, one error and a groundout to plate five runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead.

Rocky Mount responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap to three runs.

Gay singled and Jacobs followed with a single. A groundout moved the runners up a base, and Brown-Wilson reached on an infield error that loaded the bases. Bellamy then singled, and an outfield misplay allowed Gay and Jacobs to score.

Flowers, Jacobs and Gross had the hits for Rocky Mount in the tournament opener against Tar Heel. Rocky Mount led 2-1 after two frames but Tar Heel used three runs in the third to pull off the victory.

Four of the top five batters in the lineup (Gay, Brown-Wilson, Jacobs and Gross) combined for seven hits, and two big innings (four in the first and three in the sixth) allowed the local all-stars to eliminate Kinston.

Rocky Mount then set up the rematch with Tar Heel by ousting Havelock, amassing one run in the first and fourth frames, four in the second inning and five runs each in the fifth and sixth stanzas. Gay homered while Gross and Wilson managed two hits each.