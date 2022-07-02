ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Heartbreaking end: Rocky Mount 12U falls to Tar Heel in district tournament

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOB4r_0gSmPSMO00

Clinging to a one-run lead after an incredible five-run top of the sixth inning, the Rocky Mount 12U all-star baseball team was two outs away from reaching the Little League District 4 championship and denying Tar Heel an all-Greenville final.

But as New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s never over ’til it’s over.”

Tar Heel plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including the game-winner by Carson Logan following an infield bobble, to lift the Greenville all-stars to an 11-10 victory on Friday at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Tar Heel advanced to today’s district championship against fellow Greenville Little Leaguers North State.

Rocky Mount, who lost 4-2 to Tar Heel in its tournament opener, staved off elimination with wins over Kinston-Lenoir (9-2) and Havelock (16-3) in the consolation bracket to earn the rematch with Tar Heel, which had lost to North State in the winner’s bracket on Thursday.

Rocky Mount made a pair of comebacks in Friday’s contest — tying it at 3-all with a three-run top of the third, and then taking a one-run lead after the top of the sixth.

But Tar Heel had the final say.

The first two batters reached with a walk (Haitham Abulatifa) and a hit by pitch (Logan), respectively. An infield fly to first put the locals two outs from the finals.

Another hit batter (Ben Goldstein) loaded the bases for Tar Heel, and RM brought in Avery Flowers to pitch for Reid Gross.

Harris Jones singled over the first base bag to bring in Abulatifa with the tying run, making it 10-10.

Flowers then got the next batter, Anderson Watkins, to bounce one in the infield between third and shortstop, but the ball was mishandled and Logan scored the run that sent Tar Heel into the finals.

It proved to be a bittersweet finale for the local all-stars, who trailed 8-3 and 9-5 before showing their grit and resiliency.

Watkins’ run on a wild pitch had Tar Heel up 9-5 entering the top of the sixth inning.

It didn’t look good for Rocky Mount after Abulatifa retired the first batter.

As the tension grew, momentum shifted in Rocky Mount’s favor.

Gross walked, and Colson Gay reached on an infield misplay which would have resulted in the second out.

A single from Jason Battle and an error allowed Gross to score, and Tar Heel brought in a new pitcher, Cole Dixon.

Gay scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-7, and Flowers followed with a double that scored JaShawn Jacobs. Brown-Wilson then singled to bring in Chace Jones to tie the game, and Brown-Wilson scored on a triple to left field by Ethan Bellamy to give RM a 10-9 edge. Bellamy was left stranded at third after a strikeout and a flyout to left.

Rocky Mount left two runners on base in the top of the first (Gay on a single and Flowers with a walk), and Tar Heel took its first lead with a run in the bottom of the frame.

Tar Heel made it 3-0 in the bottom of the second when Logan scored on a wild pitch and Goldstein came across when Watkins’ bunt was erred.

Rocky Mount came back to it with three runs in the top of the third.

With one out, Gay doubled and scored on a single by Jacobs. Flowers then singled and Bellamy followed with a two-out single to bring in Jacobs and Flowers.

Tar Heel used three hits (singles from Watkins, Haitham Abulatifa and Laith Abulatifa), two walks, one error and a groundout to plate five runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead.

Rocky Mount responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap to three runs.

Gay singled and Jacobs followed with a single. A groundout moved the runners up a base, and Brown-Wilson reached on an infield error that loaded the bases. Bellamy then singled, and an outfield misplay allowed Gay and Jacobs to score.

Flowers, Jacobs and Gross had the hits for Rocky Mount in the tournament opener against Tar Heel. Rocky Mount led 2-1 after two frames but Tar Heel used three runs in the third to pull off the victory.

Four of the top five batters in the lineup (Gay, Brown-Wilson, Jacobs and Gross) combined for seven hits, and two big innings (four in the first and three in the sixth) allowed the local all-stars to eliminate Kinston.

Rocky Mount then set up the rematch with Tar Heel by ousting Havelock, amassing one run in the first and fourth frames, four in the second inning and five runs each in the fifth and sixth stanzas. Gay homered while Gross and Wilson managed two hits each.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College basketball power rankings: ACC update headlined by North Carolina, Duke

Assuming that the ACC will run through North Carolina and Duke in 2022-23 might be a mistake. Yes, North Carolina and Duke both are fresh off Final Four appearances. Yes, North Carolina and Duke have absolutely killed it in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting spaces under Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer. But it'd be disrespectful to some of the ACC's elite coaches to just assume that North Carolina and Duke will dominate.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Havelock, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Tar Heel, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
City
Kinston, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WBTW News13

2 killed, 2 hurt in pair of North Carolina shootings on Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least two others. Police said officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, dead after being shot multiple times when they responded about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Sunshine Steet.
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 30, July 1 & 2

Bruce E. Hill, 58, of Havelock, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Doris Wright, Beaufort. Doris Blake Wright,...
BEAUFORT, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
newbernmagazine.com

A Mighty Port on the Neuse River

At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Meet our newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team

WNCT's Courtney Cortright introduced us to the newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team. Alayna Verduyn will start work on the morning show in a couple of weeks but is already excited about her time in Greenville and Eastern NC.
GREENVILLE, NC
wpde.com

North Carolina man struck by lightning

MASONBORO ISLAND, New Hanover County — A man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island, just south of Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The man was pulled onto a boat and deputies started performing CPR. He was taken...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#All Star Baseball#The Rocky Mount 12u#Avery Flowers
WITN

Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Towns and cities across Eastern Carolina will be shooting off fireworks and holding celebrations for Independence Day this upcoming weekend. Here is a list of some of the events happening across the East this weekend:. GREENVILLE:. The City of Greenville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cars hit 500-pound bear on River Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow. Two cars were involved. The trooper...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

Great American Cookout this weekend in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for a fun & family-friendly way to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the Great American Cookout happening at Harmony Hall, located in downtown Kinston. Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in ENC The Lenoir County Historical Association is hosting an event to celebrate the holiday with an […]
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Police search for gunman after fatal Kinston shooting

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a gunman after one person was killed, and two others hurt in a shooting. Kinston police say it happened early Sunday morning at a residence on the 300 block of Sunshine Street. Officers say they arrived on scene to find 25-year-old Kianna...
KINSTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
929
Followers
784
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy