Richmond, CA

New partnership to provide jobs for Richmond Promise scholars, alumni

By Adelmi Ysita
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Nonprofit organization Richmond Promise announced a new partnership with Richmond YouthWORKS on Friday. The partnership is set to bring local job opportunities to alumni and scholars of Richmond Promise.

Richmond Promise is an initiative focused on bringing the Richmond community access to scholarships, postsecondary education, and guidance to achieve career and academic goals.

East Bay students organize free chess league

In a statement released Friday, the Richmond Promise and YouthWORKS said, “the organization was created with the belief that all Richmond students should have the opportunity to develop their skills and reach their full educational and career potential regardless of race, income level, or personal background.”

This partnership includes support services, interview preparation workshops, and local employment opportunities. It will aim to provide Richmond scholars the opportunities and support needed for college awareness and success.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Executive Director of Richmond Promise Christopher Whitmore said Friday, “this is an important step forward in ensuring that our community is providing our scholars with jobs that will launch careers, generate economic mobility, and prepare young people to lead our city,”

“The partnership will afford young people the opportunity to gain critical work experience, network and develop new relationships with industry, and give back to their community,” Tamara Walker, Deputy Director of Community Service, Employment and Training Department said in a statement.

YouthWORKS has over 80 local employers that offer paid work experience, on-the-job training, apprenticeship training, and more. Richmond Promise has served more than 2,300 students and is welcoming over 400 new scholars this upcoming fall.

