ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Manchin: Woody Williams to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

UPDATE (4:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 3): During Woody Williams’ memorial service on Sunday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced that Williams will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has invited all West Virginians to honor America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, during memorial services on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, Saturday, 13 News will begin our live coverage of the services celebrating Williams. A schedule of Saturday’s events is written below.

Schedule

Saturday

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the procession will leave Beard Mortuary in Huntington and follow U.S. Route 60 through Ona and Milton.

In Milton, the procession will get on Interstate 64 near Exit 28. The procession will stay on I-64 until Exit 99.

It will then turn right onto Greenbrier Street before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard to enter the State Capitol from the South Side Complex.

Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Public Viewing

Williams will lie in State at the West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Entrance

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Parking

Parking for guests will be provided. Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public.

Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area.

Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWqt8_0gSmOw6v00
(Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

Sunday

Public Viewing | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Visitation at the State Capitol Rotunda will continue tomorrow morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Casket March | 2:15 p.m.

At about 2:15 p.m., a United States Marines team will carry the casket out of the Capitol Building, around the South Steps, and place it into a hearse on Kanawha Boulevard.

The hearse will proceed slowly with Marines marching in front of the vehicle. It will travel east on Kanawha Boulevard and turn right onto Greenbrier Street.

Then, the hearse will turn right at the main Capitol Complex entrance and continue through the parking lot before coming to a stop at the State Culture Center.

The entire march is expected to last about 20 minutes.

Marine Flyover | 2:45 p.m.

Weather permitting, at about 2:45 p.m., United States Marines will conduct a flyover directly above the Culture Center.

After the flyover concludes, the team of Marines on the ground will remove the casket from the hearse and carry it into the Culture Center Theater.

Funeral Doors Open | 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The State Culture Center doors will open between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Seating

Williams’ family will be the first group to enter the Theater followed by other dignitaries.

Once all VIPs are seated, the remaining seats will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be very limited seating inside the theater. Additional overflow seating will be available both inside and outside the Culture Center, with video and audio provided.

Funeral Service | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WOWK 13 News will begin broadcasting live on-air and online at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and will remain live through the entirety of the funeral service, followed by a post-funeral broadcast.

The State Memorial Service in Williams’ honor will be held inside the State Culture Center Theater.

Introductory music will be played by the Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black will welcome family and guests.

LCpl. Cedar Ross and Benji Casey will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Cathy Mullins will sing the National Anthem.

Pastor Chuck Harding will perform an invocation followed by remarks from Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and Gen. David H. Berger, a Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

Cathy and Tommy Mullins will perform a musical interlude before a special tribute by members of Williams’ family: Tracie Ross, Brent Casey, Bryan Casey, Todd Graham, and Chad Graham.

Pastor Harding will perform a Gospel reading and a benediction at the end of the service.

Wreath Ceremony | 5 p.m.

After the State Memorial Service, guests will be invited to join Williams’ family and the Gold Star Families for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Monument on the Capitol Grounds.

The United States Marine Band’s trumpet player will perform “Taps.” Then, Marines will honor Williams with a 21-gun salute. Finally, there will be a wreath-laying at the monument.

Public Entrance

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Parking

Parking for guests will be provided. Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public.

Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area.

Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.

A burial schedule is undetermined at this time. Burial services will be private for family only.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 misdemeanor

A West Virginia National Guard member accused of surging into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor federal charge today. Jamie Lynn Ferguson acknowledged guilt in a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a common charge for defendants in Jan.. 6 cases. As part of the deal, three other misdemeanors were dropped.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice: WV has largest single-year revenue surplus in state history

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference on Wednesday, the Governor announced revenue collections for the Fiscal Year 2022 finished at $1.308 billion overestimate. Justice says this is the largest single-year revenue surplus in West Virginia ever recorded. He says this is a result of West Virginia’s economy and the state’s budget […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ona, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Minority caucus reacts to Justice’s income tax reduction proposal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, on behalf of the minority caucus, says they are, “happy,” with the proposal. The statement is in relation to Gov. Justice’s announcement he is proposing a 10% income tax reduction that he says will put $254 million, “back into the hands of the people […]
INCOME TAX
WVNS

Most popular searches about West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “West Virginia shaped like a frog,” “West Virginia looks like Afghanistan,” “West Virginia shaped like a middle finger.” These are just some of the things people are looking up about the Mountain State. As of July 5, 2022, these are some of the most popular search queries about West Virginia, according […]
ELECTIONS
wvpublic.org

Lawsuits Involving Carbide And The Hope Scholarship This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a trial begins Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Charleston with Union Carbide as the defendant. The company was sued by a property owner in South Charleston alleging contamination from an industrial landfill Union Carbide owns. The lawsuit argues the company violated state and federal law and needs to pay civil penalties.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Williams
Person
Todd Graham
Person
Joe Manchin
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia faces highest food insecurity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity. The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security. In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there was either sometimes or often not […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders react to opioid verdict

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor of Huntington is expressing outrage over a federal court decision in a major opioid lawsuit, and “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Mayor Steve Williams. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not be receiving the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia water provider asks for nearly 5% rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#State Capitol#Capitol Building#West Virginians#U S Route 60#Rotunda
WVNS

Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local Republicans join others in endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Nine former and current Republican officials endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor on Wednesday. As political editor Jon Delano reports, that includes two from western Pennsylvania. At age 85, former state Sen. Bob Jubelirer of Altoona was a leader in the Republican party for decades, serving as Republican Senate leader, Senate president and lieutenant governor. On Wednesday, he endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor, saying the alternative Doug Mastriano was "dangerous." "I think he is very dangerous, in my opinion, and I hope he loses," says Jubelirer. Jubelirer joined eight other Republicans in endorsing Shapiro, praising...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. governor pitches 10% income tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s governor is proposing a permanent, 10% cut of the state’s personal income tax. Gov. Jim Justice announced the proposal during his end-of-the-year revenue report. If passed, it would be the first change in the state’s personal income tax rate since 1987 and could save taxpayers an estimated $200 to $300 each year.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding. The […]
POLITICS
wajr.com

Preston County native looking forward to teaching career in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School graduate and Preston County resident Bailey Olinger has been awarded an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship will pay up to $10,000 per year for eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, and textbooks. The scholarship will pay education expenses for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy