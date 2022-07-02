ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Firefighters put out blaze at former Denny's in downtown Billings

By Q2 News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFEjd_0gSmObou00

Firefighters responded to a fire at the former Denny's restaurant on North 27th Street in downtown Billings Friday night.

The road outside was temporarily closed as firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after flames were spotted around 8:30 p.m.

The building has been vacant since the restaurant closed last November.

No word on the damage or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Comments / 4

Related
yourbigsky.com

Fire in downtown Billings Friday night

The former Denny’s restaurant in downtown Billings caught fire Friday night. Billings Firefighters and police responded and successfully extinguished the fire. A press release from the Billings Fire Department says about 12,000 dollars of damages were sustained from the building. Shrubs on the west side of the building sustained heavy damage from the fire as well as the facias and soffits above the shrubs sustained moderate charring. The brick wall of the building had relatively minor smoke stains. The property and content of the building are insured.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Billings House Reported on Fire Two Days After Deadly Stabbing

A residence in Billings' Southside was ablaze early Tuesday (07/05), just two days after a fatal stabbing at the same residence. Authorities are still currently investigating whether these two incidents were related or not. Billings Fire Department extinguished the flames quickly. According to a tweet from the Billings Fire Department,...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Person dies after a stabbing on South 27th Street in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person died after a stabbing near South 27th Street and 3rd Avenue South in Billings around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was brought to the hospital and later died due to their injuries. There is no threat to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
The Moose 95.1 FM

Billings Fire Department to Shut Down Rims for Fourth of July Again

In an effort to reduce the risk of danger and incidents regarding fireworks, the Billings Fire Department is once again closing public areas on the Rims and around Zimmerman Trail and Phipps Park during the Independence Day holiday again this year. The closures begin on July 4th and will end on the morning of July 5th.
yourbigsky.com

Crash prompts intersection closure in Billings

The Billings Police Department is responding to a car accident on Wednesday afternoon where the subject of the accident is pinned on 20th Avenue West and King Avenue West. Due to the vehicle crash, the intersection of King Avenue is completely shut down and residents are asked to use a different route to reach their destination.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident
KULR8

Someone accused of shooting boy in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Someone allegedly shot a boy in Billings Friday around 1:51 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the boy is at a local hospital, and there is no threat to the public. Detectives are on scene, and an investigation is ongoing. We are working to find...
BILLINGS, MT
moderncampground.com

Flooding Prompts Closure of Several Montana Campgrounds

This season is the perfect time to camp in Montana, however, getting access to campgrounds this year may be difficult following the major flooding last month. “The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourbigsky.com

Special weather statements in Montana issued

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
BILLINGS, MT
bigfoot99.com

Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy