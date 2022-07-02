Firefighters put out blaze at former Denny's in downtown Billings
Firefighters responded to a fire at the former Denny's restaurant on North 27th Street in downtown Billings Friday night.
The road outside was temporarily closed as firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after flames were spotted around 8:30 p.m.
The building has been vacant since the restaurant closed last November.
No word on the damage or what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
