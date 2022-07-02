Food, fun and more at 42nd Croaker Festival in Oriental

The weather was perfect for spending the 4th of July at Lawson Creek Park. Inflatables for kids, food vendors, live music, and games made for a great day for the community, friends, and families getting together. Enjoy some of the photos taken before the fireworks!. If you want a photo...
Not even some occasional rain could stop the festivities at the 38th annual Freedom Festival. Greenville, Town Common buzzing with activity with …. How to celebrate the Fourth of July safely in drought …. Meet our newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team. Fourth of July festivities at Tryon Palace.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Our month-long “Living Local” series has us in Greenville on Monday. WNCT is highlighting a different location in Eastern North Carolina each weekday during July in our evening newscasts. Living Local: Oriental and the 42nd Croaker Festival Check out our previous Living Local stories The City of Greenville’s Fourth of July […]
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Women’s Shelter is holding its annual “Back to School Backpack Drive” through the month of July. The organization will be collecting everything from pencils to folders for children in need. The group has been doing this drive for the past five years. Items needed include all kinds of school […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington has something new brewing. The new Pitt Street Brewing on the Pamlico River has just opened in Washington. The new business held its soft opening last week and was operational on Monday with a number of people stopping by to check things out. Manager Peter Ramirez goes into detail about […]
WNCT's Courtney Cortright and Caitlin Richards were at Greenville's Town Common as the activities for the Fourth of July were in full swing. It's part of our Living Local series, where we take a look at cities and towns around ENC to show you why each spot is so special.
WNCT's Courtney Cortright introduced us to the newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team. Alayna Verduyn will start work on the morning show in a couple of weeks but is already excited about her time in Greenville and Eastern NC.
MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City residents and visitors alike are familiar with the large red dragon statues located outside a residence on Highway 24. The landmark, listed online as a tourist attraction, was vandalized on July 3. The approximately 6-foot-tall statues, made by chainsaw carver "Mountain Mike" Ayers, stood...
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – July 4th marks the day of American Independence. As people celebrate the day across the country many businesses and operations will be closed. Below is a list of those places, what’s open and what isn’t. Banks and Government buildings All banks will be closed. All ENC government buildings will also be […]
N.C. (WITN) - Towns and cities across Eastern Carolina will be shooting off fireworks and holding celebrations for Independence Day this upcoming weekend. Here is a list of some of the events happening across the East this weekend:. GREENVILLE:. The City of Greenville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on...
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A three-run second inning was enough for the Down East Wood Ducks as they picked up a 4-1 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday at Grainger Stadium. A bases-loaded walk to Liam Hicks scored Maximo Acosta to give the Wood Ducks (38-36) a 1-0 lead in the second. Alejandro […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — “I’m pretty certain I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for art,” Joshua Blankinship said. Inside Blankinship’s studio in Kinston holds a sense of purpose. “Allows my brain to shut off for a while,” Blankinship said. “And then when I’m finished with a piece, my brain is literally too tired, […]
Oak Island, N.C. — Planning a last-minute visit down to the beach for Fourth of July? You will likely find most of North Carolina's popular beach spots are swarming with tourists on Monday. If you want to enjoy your time but avoid as much traffic as possible, here's where you should try.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced several road closures that will impact drivers traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The city says from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into...
At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on July 3, 2022 at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60 with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961 at 10:22 p.m. and was raised in Alexandria, VA.
