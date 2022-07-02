Food, fun and more at 42nd Croaker Festival in Oriental

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.

