Nash County, NC

Candidate filing period opens for Nash school board races

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The candidate filing period for seats on the Nash County Board of Education opened Friday and will end at noon on Aug. 5.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates in Districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 9 in the Nov. 8 general election.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, only one candidate had filed for the election, board member LaShawnda Washington of District 9.

The other incumbents whose seats are up for election are Dean Edwards of District 2, Chris Bissette of District 4 and Lank Dunton of District 6.

The District 8 seat is currently vacant due to the resignation of Reginald Silver and the failure of the board to reach a majority vote in electing a successor to fill the vacancy.

The Telegram reached out to the four incumbents about their intentions to seek re-election. Bissette was the only one to reply.

Bissette said he will seek re-election and is looking forward to serving another term on the school board.

“I will continue to work with my fellow board members and try to develop the best solutions,” he told the Telegram. “As always, I’m one of eleven votes but I will continue my first-term goal of working for the students and staff to be the best school district we can be.”

The candidate filing fee is $60, and all candidacy forms must be received by the Nash County Board of Elections by the end of the filing period.

Of importance to candidates and voters, Nash County Elections Director John Kearney said, is that the State Board of Elections completed school board redistricting updates. Candidates and voters who want to see what school board district they live in can go to nashcountync.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=474 and click the link for “Voter Information Lookup.”

According to state Department of Public Instruction, local school boards are responsible for ensuring a “sound basic education,” setting educational policy within the limits of its authority and overseeing the implementation of the state’s educational programs.

School board members are also called upon to make decisions about the superintendent’s recommendations, manage the financial affairs of the school district and ensure that school facilities are adequate.

The Nash County Board of Elections also reported that incumbents Bobby Joe Fisher and Shawn Lucas filed for re-election for their supervisory seats in the Nash Soil and Water Conservation District. Filing for that election closed at noon Friday.

The Nash County Board of Elections is located in Room 109 of the Nash County Agriculture Center at 1006 Eastern Ave. in Nashville. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Monday due to the Independence Day holiday.

The office can be reached at 252-459-1350 or online at nashcountync.gov/130/Board-of-Elections.

