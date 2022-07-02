ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

City to replace dilapidated house for $206K

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The City Council recently approved a bid for the replacement of a dilapidated and presently boarded-up house in an area of Southeast Rocky Mount at a cost of $206,069.

During the June 27 council regular meeting, Councilman Richard Joyner made the motion in favor of the project, and he received a second from Councilman Reuben Blackwell.

The project calls for F7 Development of Raleigh to build a new structure at 623 Branch St. in place of the one belonging to Ethel Harper instead of rehabilitating the structure as had once been planned.

Councilmen Andre Knight, T.J. Walker and W.B. Bullock voted in favor of the project.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge and Councilwoman Chris Miller voted against the project, with Daughtridge giving brief remarks moments before the vote expressing his concern.

Daughtridge said that based on his calculation, the cost of the project is going to be nearly $243 per square foot. He said if one checks the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) online link for the housing inventory in April, then one would see that in Wake County, the median listing price was $235 per square foot — and Wake County has been doing quite well economically.

The (Raleigh) News & Observer, in a story Dec. 28, 2021, about hot housing markets, noted that of the Research Triangle area counties, the median sale price of a home in Wake County was $410,000 in September 2021 compared to $237,400 in 2014.

Daughtridge also said if one looks at the FRED link for the housing inventory for April in Nash County, then one would see the median listing price was $141 per square foot, and if one looks at the FRED link for the housing inventory in April in Edgecombe County, then one would see the median listing price was $121 per square foot.

Harper’s house is on the Edgecombe County side of the city.

“So we are here discussing a home to be built in Rocky Mount at twice the amount of the median home price in Edgecombe County,” Daughtridge said. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I just — I can’t support this. I’m sorry.”

There were no other comments by council members.

Miller, reached by phone by the Telegram and asked the reason for her vote of no, said, “I just think that it’s entirely too much money.”

Miller told the newspaper she believes the project’s cost per square foot just makes no sense.

She also said she believes what occurred in the matter was a series of errors.

Miller made clear she was not saying this was a case of errors on the part of any municipal employee, but rather the way circumstances evolved through a number of years regarding the City of Rocky Mount’s promise to get Harper’s house rehabilitated.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney, in a memorandum to the City Council as part of the June 27 council regular meeting agenda, summarized the situation by saying an unusual sequence of events led to an unusual conclusion regarding the replacement of a home.

“The commitment made to Ms. Harper to completely rehabilitate her home is felt to be irreversible and led to the determination to replace her home,” Varney said in the memo. “The decision process is compounded by changing participants, COVID and supply chain disruption.”

Adrienne Copland, who fixes older homes locally and who is critical of the present council, told the Telegram of the situation, “Well, sadly, I think they’re going to continue with this plan of building people new houses regardless of the cost.”

Copland said she checked the multiple listing service locally for available properties and found four houses that both would cost less than $125 per square foot and are larger than Harper’s house.

Copland also made clear she believes even if one spent additional funds to install an access ramp outside and to make the house’s bathroom a bit more compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Harper would be in a home faster and the municipality would come out having saved money.

“And now we have something left over for these other programs of all those people that got shut out of the Urgent Repair Program,” she said.

She was referring to a municipal program designed to assist with rehabilitating deteriorating residences of very low-income persons.

Overall, of what Copland sees when she drives on Branch, she said, “That street looks like it has been forgotten for 20 years and in actuality, it has.”

Copland also said of the scene on Branch, “It is sad and it is depressing — and if you didn’t know better, you would think you were in some of these notoriously blighted towns like Detroit.”

The municipality received two bids for the project at 623 Branch.

The other bid, which was submitted by Conzal of Raleigh, proposed to do the work for a cost of $274,324.

The Telegram reported the council Dec. 13, 2021, voted to approve spending $161,500 at 623 Branch for a replacement house there.

Then-City Community Development Administrator Cornelia McGee at the time told the council the project at 623 Branch, if approved, would be funded with municipal general funds, a grant and a deferrable loan forgiven over a 10-year period.

McGee at the time also said that Harper has a son who is disabled and that Harper has in the meantime been living elsewhere in Rocky Mount.

McGee said the house at 623 Branch dates back to 1920 and is roughly 1,177 square feet in size.

Then-City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney at the time emphasized her belief to the council in moving ahead with the project for the safety of Harper and Harper’s family.

Varney’s memo to the council in advance of the June 27 council regular meeting provides a more detailed timeline of the situation regarding Harper’s house.

The City Council vote June 27 also came after the council June 13 voted to award a council housing incentive grant of $150,000 to help the Berkshire Acres Community Association build a future home on a lot at 701 Lincoln Drive in the southeastern part of Rocky Mount.

Daughtridge voted no and Miller abstained, which was recorded as a yes vote. Bullock had left the council chamber by the time of the vote.

During the public input phase of that meeting, Councilman-elect Tom Harris, who is scheduled July 11 to replace Bullock, and Copland expressed concerns to the council about that item.

