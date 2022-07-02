Man sentenced to state prison for 2020 meth bust on I-95

A local man was recently ordered to serve a minimum of four years and four months and a maximum of six years and three months in state prison in connection with Nash County deputies more than two years and three months ago having halted him on Interstate 95 and finding a large amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle he had been driving.

Ackeem Baker, 27, was sentenced June 27 in Nash County Superior Court by Judge Michael O’Foghludha after having reached an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office to plead guilty to attempted trafficking in methamphetamine, judicial system records said.

The agreement resulted in the dismissal of charges against Baker of trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacturing and trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, the records said.

The agreement also resulted in the dismissal of charges against Baker of maintaining a place to keep controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the records said.

Baker was given credit for 36 days already spent in confinement prior to the outcome of the case and was ordered to pay $1,340.50 in judicial system-related costs and attorney fees, the records said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said members of the governor’s highway safety team about 12:16 a.m. March 26, 2020, stopped a motorist, who was identified as Baker and who had been driving from New York to Rocky Mount.

The sheriff’s office said Baker was suspected to have been involved in criminal activity.

Deputies also found a woman, Xiomara Oyola, 45, of the New York City borough of Brooklyn, was aboard with Baker.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Rocky Mount Police Department’s K-9 unit assisted at the scene of the stop and the odor of drugs was detected coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the confiscation of three large bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in plastic and totaling 3.3 pounds that had been hidden inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Legally, methamphetamine can be used to treat narcolepsy and maintain blood pressure, but illegally, methamphetamine is used as a stimulant.

Marijuana also was found in the passenger areas of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Baker and Oyola were arrested and taken to the Nash County Detention Center.

Oyola was released after posting bond April 27, 2020, and Baker was released after posting bond April 30, 2020, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff’s office told the Telegram.

Baker had listed an address in the 300 block of East Holly Street, judicial system records said.

Baker was indicted Sept. 13, 2021, by a Nash County grand jury, the records said.

Oyola was indicted the same day by the grand jury on illegal drug-related charges and the District Attorney’s Office’s case against her remains pending in Nash County Superior Court, the records said.