ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 2, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0gSmODpa00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeGLF_0gSmODpa00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AX1vS_0gSmODpa00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SHAME    BLEND    REMAKE    FEISTY

Answer: When the girl's twin sister mimicked everything she did, she was – BESIDE HERSELF

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Actually, I walk around with the Emmy wherever I go, but I'm very casual about it." – Larry David

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

A LIE GETS HALFWAY AROUND THE WORLD BEFORE THE TRUTH HAS A CHANCE TO GET ITS PANTS ON. – WINSTON CHURCHILL

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THE ORINTHOLOGIST, OUT SEARCHING FOR SOME SPECIMENS BUT FINDING NONE, IS AT A LOSS FOR BIRDS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DOVE    LOON    CROW    TERN    WREN    SWAN    LARK    HAWK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

COLOR, RECORDED, DECREASE, ESCAPES, SPECTATES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUABR_0gSmODpa00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SNACKED
  2. DEMISE
  3. COMPENDIA
  4. CLOVER
  5. HOPKINS
  6. HAPLESSLY
  7. DISBARMENT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

They look after you

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 2, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

522K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy