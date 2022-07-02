Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 2, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SHAME BLEND REMAKE FEISTY

Answer: When the girl's twin sister mimicked everything she did, she was – BESIDE HERSELF

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Actually, I walk around with the Emmy wherever I go, but I'm very casual about it." – Larry David

Cryptoquote

A LIE GETS HALFWAY AROUND THE WORLD BEFORE THE TRUTH HAS A CHANCE TO GET ITS PANTS ON. – WINSTON CHURCHILL

Cryptoquip

THE ORINTHOLOGIST, OUT SEARCHING FOR SOME SPECIMENS BUT FINDING NONE, IS AT A LOSS FOR BIRDS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DOVE LOON CROW TERN WREN SWAN LARK HAWK

Lexigo

COLOR, RECORDED, DECREASE, ESCAPES, SPECTATES

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SNACKED DEMISE COMPENDIA CLOVER HOPKINS HAPLESSLY DISBARMENT

Find the Words

They look after you

Kubok

