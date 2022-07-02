‘Wordle’ today, July 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#378)
Digital Trends
3 days ago
Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help. Wordle #378 for July 2, 2022, is a very tough one — you might’ve never heard of this word. But we’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak...
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
THEY say unicorns are just mythical — but a mum spotted this one floating in the sky. Olivia Harris, 46, saw the horse-shaped apparition in the clouds as she was visiting her daughter’s little pony. She took a photograph of its head and horn high above a riding...
Production and IT workers at The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad! who have been attempting to unionize have won voluntary recognition from management, according to The Animation Guild.
TAG business representative Steve Kaplan signed three voluntary recognition agreements on Friday, and a card check performed by an independent arbitrator will be happening soon, according to a union spokesperson. Ultimately, production assistants, production coordinators, production managers, IT technicians, office managers and supervisors were included in the union’s bargaining units at the three shows, but not associate producers, which TAG initially sought to fold into the group. The organizing drive at the...
When you’re short on time or missed an afternoon of games, you probably want sports updates fast. Alexa can help with that: Amazon’s voice assistant can provide a variety of up-to-date sports info about your favorite teams and their competition. Contents. Can Alexa stream live sports?. Can Alexa...
“The Wyze Thermostat and optional Room Sensors make it easy to keep your home warm and cozy.”. Wyze has quickly become the go-to company for affordable, practical, smart home gadgets. That holds true for the Wyze Thermostat and its new Wyze Room Sensors, which help keep your entire home comfortable with little upkeep required. Regardless of the size of your home or feet running around it, this smart thermostat and its optional Sensors are more than up to the task of keeping its temperature consistent.
Comments / 0