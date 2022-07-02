‘Wordle’ today, July 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#378)

Production and IT workers at The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad! who have been attempting to unionize have won voluntary recognition from management, according to The Animation Guild. TAG business representative Steve Kaplan signed three voluntary recognition agreements on Friday, and a card check performed by an independent arbitrator will be happening soon, according to a union spokesperson. Ultimately, production assistants, production coordinators, production managers, IT technicians, office managers and supervisors were included in the union’s bargaining units at the three shows, but not associate producers, which TAG initially sought to fold into the group. The organizing drive at the...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 34 MINUTES AGO