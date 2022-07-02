Plane lovers take advantage of July 4th travel

As tourists poured into Las Vegas for July 4th weekend, Las Vegas' local aviation enthusiasts spent much of Friday relaxing at the newly reopened Sunset Road Observation Lot and watching the steady stream of airplanes come and go.

Kyle Szpak brought his three-year-old son to the lot as soon as he'd heard Harry Reid International allowed people to park there for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

"He loves it. We're at home and he'll say which plane is flying," Szpak said. "Southwest, United, Jet Blue."

Szpak said sitting by the tarmac with his son, both focused intently on the planes from each airline, is something that will stick with the pair for life.

"You only live once and as many times as you can do something with your kids, take the opportunity," he said.

The observation lot will remain open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week.